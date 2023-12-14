Alabama is already in the process of trying to reload at the edge rusher position.

The Crimson Tide is set to lose its top two pass rushers, Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell, to the NFL this offseason. That duo has combined for 17 sacks, 24 tackles for a loss, 18 quarterback hurries and five forced fumbles this season.

Quandarrius Robinson, Alabama’s top reserve at the position, participated in Senior Day last month but still has a year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to return. The Crimson Tide also bring back a pair of five-star freshmen in Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre who both failed to see the field during their debut seasons this year.

Still, reinforcements will likely be necessary, and Alabama is already busy searching the transfer portal for top talent at the position. Here are three names the Tide is targeting at the moment.