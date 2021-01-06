Before taking questions from reporters during his virtual press conference Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian addressed the elephant in the room — or is it a Longhorn?

Sarkisian accepted the position as the next head coach at Texas over the weekend but will still serve as Alabama’s offensive coordinator during next week’s national championship game. The possible distraction has been the worry of Crimson Tide fans this week. However, it appears Sarkisian is very much dialed in on the task at hand.

“Clearly I'm excited about the opportunity at Texas,” Sarkisian said. “It's a tremendous one for me. Looking forward to getting started there. But like the commitment I made to Coach Saban two years ago is the same commitment I've made to these players, and that's focusing on this game, giving this game the attention that it deserves so our players have an opportunity to go out and play to the best of their abilities. And that's what we've always preached here is to put our players in the best position to be successful on the field and off the field, and this week has been no different.”

Here’s a look at some questions surrounding Sarkisian leading up to Monday’s national championship game.