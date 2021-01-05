The most electric player in college football now has his hands on the sport’s biggest individual honor. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith was named the 86th recipient of the Heisman Trophy during a virtual presentation Tuesday night.

Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard won in 1991. He earned the honor over teammate Mac Jones as well as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Smith is Alabama’s third Heisman recipient joining Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram (2009).

Through 12 games, Smith leads the nation in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641) and receiving touchdowns (20). His 20 scores through the air tie LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase’s SEC record set over 14 games last season. Along with his receiving stats, Smith is averaging 24.33 yards on nine punt returns, including an 84-yard touchdown against Arkansas. He also has a rushing touchdown to his name, giving him 22 total trips to the end zone on the season.

Smith was named The Associated Press' Player of the Year and was voted SEC Offensive Player of the Year by league coaches. He was also the Offensive MVP during the Rose Bowl where he tallied seven receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns during Alabama’s 31-14 victory over Notre Dame. Earlier Tuesday, he was named the winner of the Paul Hornung Award given to the nation's most versatile player. In addition to his current accolades, the senior is also a finalist for Biletnikoff Award (best receiver) and Maxwell Award (best player) which will be handed out Thursday.

Smith posted eight 100-yard games this season and has broken the 200-yard mark twice. He has recorded multiple touchdowns on seven occasions, including six times in his last seven games. He set an Alabama single-game record with 15 receptions during the SEC Championship Game where he piled up 184 yards and two scores through the air against Florida. The Amite, La. native posted a season-high 231 yards and three touchdowns on eight receptions against LSU, including a memorable one-handed grab in the back of the end zone.

Smith is the SEC’s all-time receiving touchdowns leader with 43. The senior currently has a school-record of 3,750 yards through the air, 10 yards away from eclipsing former Vanderbilt receiver Jordan Matthews’ SEC all-time mark.

He will have one more opportunity to add to those totals next week as Alabama takes on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.