A look at Alabama's new plans for Bryant-Denny renovation
The University of Alabama’s Board of Trustees on Friday approved plans to revise renovations for Bryant-Denny Stadium, increasing the budget of the project by $17 million up to a total of $92.47 million. The committee also approved an increase of $1.5 million on renovations to the Mal M. Moore facility, increasing costs to $16.1 million. Those two projects along with a $3 million budget for renovations to Rhoads Stadium push the total cost of Phase I of The Crimson Standard to $111.6 million
The plan for Bryant-Denny Stadium now includes four larger scoreboards in the corners of the end zones which will be 60 percent larger than the present ones. That comes as a change to the original design that would have featured one large video board and student terrace for the south end zone upper deck.
Other changes to the original Crimson Standard plan include moving loge box seating to Level 6 on the southwest side of the stadium instead of the upper south end zone. Two new stair towers will also be added on the west side as well as new concessions, restrooms and social spaces with televisions at the ground level where students enter.
The capacity of the stadium will decrease only slightly and will remain over 100,000. Renovations are expected to be completed prior to the 2020 season.
“I think it speaks volumes of the commitment to the standard of excellence that the athletic department, Greg Byrne, the university all have to try and continue to be the best," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Thursday of the renovations during his Nick's Kids charity golf event. "I think that if you’re staying pat and everybody else is sort of chasing you in what you do they’re eventually going to catch you. So, I think to be aggressive in how we go about in trying to make improvements is really, really important to continued success.
“I don’t think it’s any different than what we try to do as a football team. We’re always trying to find a better way, and you’re always trying to improve your brand and how you do things. So, I think it’s one of the things that make it special being the coach at Alabama is to know that you have the administration and people who have those same goals and aspirations. Really, it’s helpful because you’re not ever asking or begging for things to get done that you feel like need to be done … to be the best.”
Here’s a look at some of the renderings tweeted out by Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne on Friday.
Our loge boxes offer a perfect combination of club seating and amenities all while being located in the heart of the game-day atmosphere. Interested in these or one of our other premium seating options? Contact @UACTF for more information. #TheCrimsonStandard pic.twitter.com/UPtAUpsHjz— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) June 7, 2019
Phase I of #TheCrimsonStandard at Bryant-Denny Stadium includes an updated team entrance and locker room, renovated recruiting space, addition of premium seating, relocation of the press box, enhanced videoboards and the addition of a student plaza. pic.twitter.com/hdBihmjdyr— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) June 7, 2019
Updates to the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility add 6,855 square feet of space for sports science programs and hydrotherapy on the southeast corner and eliminate the original plan to re-build existing space for strength and conditioning. Renovations to Rhoads Stadium, home of the softball team, will include more concessions and restrooms as well as the addition of an umpires’ locker room.
Our new Sports Science Center will offer a one-of-a-kind experience focused on the mental health & recovery for all of our student-athletes. Updates also to come to the football locker room, training room and equipment room in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility. #TheCrimsonStandard pic.twitter.com/k2sIMvxdhc— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) June 7, 2019
At Rhoads Softball Stadium, Phase I of #TheCrimsonStandard will provide additional concessions and restrooms along the first base line to accommodate our fans. There will also be renovations to the press box and club house and an addition of an umpires’ locker room. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/UDg7evSB5k— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) June 7, 2019