When it comes to projecting Alabama’s success this fall, it’s anyone’s guess. There’s still plenty to figure out before the Crimson Tide opens its season against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 2 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. To help pass the time until then, TideIllustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas and James Benedetto will delve into 23 questions concerning the 2023 season. Today, we continue the series by predicting which of Alabama's outgoing transfers will have the biggest season this year.

A look at who left

Aaron Anderson | Fr. | WR (LSU) Tanner Bowles | R-Jr. | OL (Kentucky) Tommy Brockermeyer | R-So. | OL (TCU) Elijah Brown | R-Fr. | TE (Florida Atlantic) Javion Cohen | Jr. | OL (Miami) JoJo Earle | So. | WR (TCU) Tre'Quon Fegans | R-Fr. | DB (USC) Damieon George Jr. | Jr. | OL (Florida) Tyler Harrell | R-Sr. | WR (Miami) Traeshon Holden | Jr. | WR (Oregon) Braylen Ingraham | R-Jr. | DL (Syracuse) Khyree Jackson | Sr. | DB (Oregon) Demouy Kennedy | Jr. | LB (Colorado) Amari Kight | R-Jr. | OL (Central Florida) Christian Leary | So. | WR (Georgia Tech) Jahquez Robinson | R-Jr. | DB (Colorado) Jack Martin | Sr. | P | (Houston) Trey Sanders | R-Jr. | RB (TCU) Alabama lost 18 players to the transfer portal since the start of last season. Five members of that group started at least one game during their time with the Crimson Tide, including offensive lineman Javion Cohen (25 starts), wide receivers JoJo Earle (six starts) and Traeshon Holden (five starts), offensive lineman Damion George Jr. (three starts) and defensive back Khyree Jackson (two starts). The list also includes four former five-star recruits in wide receiver Aaron Anderson, offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer, linebacker Demouy Kennedy and running back Trey Sanders. In terms of last season's production, Cohen is the biggest loss. The offensive lineman started 11 games, earning an 80.8 pass-blocking grade and a 68.9 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. Holden was also a notable contributor, hauling in 25 receptions for 331 yards while finishing third on the team with six touchdown catches. Sanders was Alabama's second-leading rusher in 2021 but recorded just 14 carries for 80 yards last year.

Tony's take

Once compared to Alabama great Jaylen Waddle, Earle was only able to show flashes of his potential in crimson. The Aledo, Texas native earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a return specialist in 2021 and started five games at receiver last season. However, injuries slowed his progression with the Tide and ultimately led to him returning closer to home. In total, Earle played in 20 games over the past two seasons, recording a combined 24 receptions for 303 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also averaged 5.5 yards on 16 punt returns in 2021 — a stat that would have been much higher if not for a few unnecessary penalties from his teammates, which negated big gains. While Earle’s playing time could have been in question at Alabama this fall, he should have a clearer path to the field at TCU. The Horned Frogs lost their top three options in the slot — Taye Barber, Derius Davis and Gunnar Henderson — as well as their leading receiver, Quentin Johnson, from last season. That could see Earle develop into a prime target for former Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris, who is set to fill in for departing Heisman finalist Max Duggan behind center. In addition to his potential impact on offense, the Alabama transfer is the leading candidate to take on punt return duties for the Horned Frogs. After missing a combined eight games due to injury over his first two seasons, Earle's first step will be showing he can stay on the field this fall. If he can do that, we've already seen how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hand.

James' take