2022 OT talks first conversation with Saban, Alabama offer and new normal
It came as a surprise, but 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler recognized the voice of Alabama coach Nick Saban when he heard it on the other end of the call.
"With the name associated with it, it definitely had a different feel to the call," Sadler said when asked how that conversation compared to discussions with other coaches. "I felt like I was in the presence of somebody that has done great things, so that was really cool."
On Wednesday afternoon, the offensive tackle received a second surprise when Saban extended a scholarship offer to Sadler.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news