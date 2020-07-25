 Alabama football recruiting Collin Sadler
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-25 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 OT talks first conversation with Saban, Alabama offer and new normal

Alabama target Collin Sadler spoke with Alabama coach Nick Saban for the first time on Wednesday (Rivals file).
Alabama target Collin Sadler spoke with Alabama coach Nick Saban for the first time on Wednesday (Rivals file). (Rivals.com)
Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

It came as a surprise, but 2022 offensive tackle Collin Sadler recognized the voice of Alabama coach Nick Saban when he heard it on the other end of the call.

BONE: Five recruiting thoughts

Meet the 2021 commitments

Making the Case: Ga'Quincy McKinstry

"With the name associated with it, it definitely had a different feel to the call," Sadler said when asked how that conversation compared to discussions with other coaches. "I felt like I was in the presence of somebody that has done great things, so that was really cool."

On Wednesday afternoon, the offensive tackle received a second surprise when Saban extended a scholarship offer to Sadler.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}