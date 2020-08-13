2022 DT receives his 'biggest' offer yet from the Crimson Tide
2022 defensive tackle Marquis Gracial remembers how excited he felt when Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach started following him on Twitter.
Then on Wednesday around noon, Gracial got a phone call from Roach himself with an offer to play for the Crimson Tide.
"It's been a good day," Gracial said on Wednesday night. "I mean, I don't even know how to talk right now."
Gracial has received six offers so far, including ones from Texas and Missouri.
