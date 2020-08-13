 Alabama football recruiting Marquis Gracial
2022 DT receives his 'biggest' offer yet from the Crimson Tide

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

2022 defensive tackle Marquis Gracial remembers how excited he felt when Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach started following him on Twitter.

Then on Wednesday around noon, Gracial got a phone call from Roach himself with an offer to play for the Crimson Tide.

"It's been a good day," Gracial said on Wednesday night. "I mean, I don't even know how to talk right now."

Gracial has received six offers so far, including ones from Texas and Missouri.

