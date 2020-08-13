Tyreak Sapp says he’s firmly committed to Florida. Although, the top-20 recruit is still giving other programs some hope moving forward. Despite being committed to the Gators for more than a year and a half, Sapp released a list of his top-five schools last month.

While Florida made the cut, so did Alabama, Georgia Tech, Miami and Ohio State. According to Sapp, the Gators don’t have anything to worry about — at least not at the moment.