 Alabama football recruiting: Tide still pushing hard for Florida DL commit Tyreak Sapp
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama still pushing hard for Florida DL commit Tyreak Sapp

Alabama continues to pursue Florida commit Tyreak Sapp.
Alabama continues to pursue Florida commit Tyreak Sapp. (Rivals.com)
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Tyreak Sapp says he’s firmly committed to Florida. Although, the top-20 recruit is still giving other programs some hope moving forward. Despite being committed to the Gators for more than a year and a half, Sapp released a list of his top-five schools last month.

While Florida made the cut, so did Alabama, Georgia Tech, Miami and Ohio State. According to Sapp, the Gators don’t have anything to worry about — at least not at the moment.

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}