Alabama is looking to add a quarterback in next year’s class. The only problem is the targets on its list are all currently taken.

The Crimson Tide is well-versed in the art of the flip, especially at the quarterback position. Starter Mac Jones flipped from Kentucky in 2016 while Alabama plucked five-star freshman Bryce Young from Southern California last year.

After seeing former commit Drake Maye flip to North Carolina in March, Tide coaches will likely need to poach another program if they want to land a passer for the 2021 class. While Florida State commit Luke Altmyer and Texas commit Jalen Milroe have been the most publicized options, Alabama also has its eyes on four-star quarterback Ty Keyes, who committed to Tulane last month.