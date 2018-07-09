Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.

At Alabama, it’s national title or bust. The insanely high expectations placed on the Crimson Tide come with the territory. No other team has qualified for all four College Football Playoff appearances, and looking at this year’s schedule there shouldn’t be much stopping Alabama from making a fifth appearance this season.

Unlike last year’s self-dubbed “Greatest Opener of All Time” between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Florida State, this year’s matchup between Alabama and Louisville hasn’t generated much buzz. That’s largely due to the absence of former Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left for the NFL after lighting up opposing defenses the past two years. Without its star man behind center, Louisville is a 25.5 underdog to Alabama in its Sept. 1 matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

From there, things only drop off for the Crimson Tide. Alabama welcomes Arkansas State to Bryant-Denny Stadium for its home-opener before traveling to Ole Miss to open up SEC play the following week. Trips to Oxford, Miss., have been difficult the past few years. However, a 66-3 victory over the Rebels last season foreshadowed how future matchups against Ole Miss will play out while it recovers from NCAA sanctions.

