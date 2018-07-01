18 for 18: How will Alabama's quarterback situation shake out?
Alabama is set to take part in SEC Media Days on July 18, marking the unofficial start to the Crimson Tide’s 2018 season. Before head coach Nick Saban or any of the Alabama players take the podium at the College Football Hall of Fame, BamaInsider.com will pass the time counting down 18 important questions as the Crimson Tide looks to repeat as champions and claim an 18th national title this season.
Today we kick off the series by taking a look at Alabama’s quarterback situation.
How will the quarterback situation shake out?
Until this point, Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s message surrounding the quarterback competition has essentially been: shut up and wait. That sentiment has been directed just as much toward the overflow of questions surrounding the battle as it has toward the two players competing for a starting spot.
Both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa have generated several headlines this offseason with each quarterback alluding to — in some form or another — the possibility of a transfer if they don’t win the job. While that scenario is still possible, Saban has made it clear that such talk isn’t helping either of their chances.
“I think that both players need to know that they need to win the team, that’s what they need to do,” Saban said during a charity golf tournament earlier this month. “And the best way for them to do that is stay focused on what they need to do, and I think anything that they do that brings attention to themselves probably erodes the opportunity for that to happen.”
Not a subscriber?
Subscribe and get 30 days FREE (Use Code RollTide)
New Users: Go to to our SIGN-UP PAGE and enter the special coupon code: RollTideAlready registered: Use this sign-up page and enter the coupon code: RollTide
Any questions, just email us at Kyle@BamaInsider.com.
Premium Message Boards
Talk with thousands of Alabama fans inside the Talk of Champions Forum