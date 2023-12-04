After an impressive 12-win season, an SEC Championship victory and a spot in the College Football Playoff, No. 4 Alabama had 10 players selected to All-SEC teams by the Associated Press on Monday.

The Crimson Tide’s star defensive back Caleb Downs was also named the conference’s newcomer of the year after an outstanding freshman season. Downs leads Alabama in tackles with 99 and has two interceptions in 2023. He’s also taken over at punt returner and had an 85-yard punt return touchdown in Alabama’s win over Chattanooga.

Five Alabama players were named first-team All-SEC, including offensive linemen JC Latham and Tyler Booker and kicker Will Reichard. Linebacker Dallas Turner and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry were first-teamers on defense.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was named to the second team along with defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, linebacker Chris Braswell, cornerback Terrion Arnold and Downs.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was unanimously selected as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson was named Defensive Player of the Year and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz was named Coach of the Year.

Here are the full All-SEC first and second teams (“u” indicates the player was unanimously selected):