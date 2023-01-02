TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A trio of Alabama stars are headed to the NFL. Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Jahmyr Gibbs announced Monday that they will be forgoing their senior season and entering the NFL Draft. Other potential early-round underclassmen such as Brian Branch and Eli Ricks can still declare for the draft until Jan. 16. Here's a look at the three departing juniors and their accomplishments at Alabama.

Bryce Young

Young's declaration for the NFL Draft comes as no surprise to anyone. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner finishes as the only quarterback in Alabama history to throw for 3,000-plus yards in two seasons. During his three-year tenure with the Crimson Tide passing for 8,677 yards and 85 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes. Along with claiming the Heisman Trophy, he claimed the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards, both presented annually to the nation's top quarterback. In 2022, selected as a second-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and USA Today, and earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

Will Anderson

Anderson followed his fellow junior captain to the NFL Draft. The Hampton Georgia native finished with 51 total tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He ranks second on Alabama's career sacks list with 34.5 (-201 yards), trailing only Derrick Thomas and also second in UA history behind Thomas in tackles for loss with 62 (-272 yards). He's a two-time Nagurski Trophy winner, only the second player in the award's history to take home the honors twice. He was also the recipient of the Bednarik Award, presented to the nation's top defender along with claiming the Rotary Lombardi and the Lott IMPACT Trophy which recognizes a player for their performance on the field and character off the field. Anderson was also a unanimous All-American (AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp) for the second straight year.

Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs became the second offensive player to forgo his senior season. The junior running back led the team in all-purpose yards tallying 1,597 and 10 total touchdowns along with a team-high 926 rushing yards. He was selected as a second-team All-American at the all-purpose spot by USA Today. Gibbs was also named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press in the all-purpose slot while earning a second-team All-SEC recognition from both the AP and the league coaches as a running back and an all-purpose player.