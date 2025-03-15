How to watch: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 4 Florida in SEC Tournament

Alabama forward Grant Nelson (4) looks for a shot as he is defended by Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) at Coleman Coliseum. Florida defeated Alabama 99-94. Photo | Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first leg of Alabama’s redemption tour begins now. After knocking off Kentucky in Friday night’s quarterfinal, the Crimson Tide is one of four teams remaining in this year’s SEC Tournament. The other three teams — Auburn, Florida and Tennessee — all have one thing in common: a win over Alabama in the regular season. “We’re just worried about the next game,” Alabama forward Mo Dioubate said following Friday night’s win over Kentucky. “If we play a team that beat us or a team we haven’t played already, it doesn’t matter. It would be good to get our redemption against the teams that beat us though.” Alabama’s next game will be against Florida, as the two teams tip off in the second of the two semifinal matchups inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. The Gators beat the Tide, 99-94, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama earlier this month. Florida also eliminated Alabama from last year’s SEC Tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s matchup.

Advertisement

How to watch

Who: No. 5 Alabama (25-7) vs. No. 4 Florida (28-4) When: Saturday, March 15 (25 minutes after Auburn vs. Tennessee at noon CT) Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee Watch: ESPN Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama’s projected starters

Florida's projected starters

Will Alabama show more muscle?

The loss to Florida is still a sore subject for Alabama. It’s not just that the Tide ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, either. Alabama was manhandled by the Gators on its own court, losing the rebounding battle 50-35 while giving up 16 offensive boards in the defeat. “It was embarrassing," Alabama forward Grant Nelson said Friday night. "We got out-rebounded by like 15 or something. So, I mean, that sat with us. We’ve got a competitive group, and we came in that next week in practice and we were saying, we’ve got some non-negotiables. We’re not going to get out-toughed ever again for the rest of the season, and we’re going to let the rest control itself.” So far, so good. Since being bullied by Florida, Alabama outrebounded both Auburn (41-33) and Kentucky (41-34) in its last two games. As for what it’s going to take to continue that trend against the Gators, Nelson has a few plans for improvement. “I think it just starts with hitting them early,” Nelson said. “And then I think if we just crash harder. Because last time I feel like we weren’t crashing (to) our full potential, it kind of looked like we were a little slow out there the whole night, so I think just being active on the boards will help a lot, and then hitting their bigs early, crash pretty hard.”

Alabama’s big boost

One of Alabama’s bright spots from its loss to Florida was the play of Aiden Sherrell. The freshman forward recorded 10 points over just 10 minutes before leaving the game with an injury to his face. Sherrell shot 4 of 4 against the Gators, knocking down a pair of 3s in the process. Sherrell had just 2 points against Kentucky Friday but finished second on the team with seven rebounds. That came after he recorded 8 points and seven boards during Alabama’s overtime win at Auburn last weekend. Sherrell is averaging 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds over 8.4 minutes per game during his 31 appearances this season. The former McDonald’s All-American has logged double-digits in four of his last five outings. “I feel like I’ve been improving in every area,” Sherrell said Friday night. “It’s a great feeling for sure. I’m just going to continue to stick to my work.

No. 1 seed on the line?