For the second consecutive season, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is a unanimous All-American.

On Wednesday, Anderson was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, marking his fifth honorary team.

He becomes the first Alabama to be named a unanimous All-American after recording 51 total tackles, 10 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries and one interception which he returned for a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe.

Anderson is now up to 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss, good for second in program history behind Derrick Thomas.

Joining Anderson on the AFCA All-American team were defensive lineman Byron Young and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Here's the full list of the 2022 AFCA All-American Team.

First Team-Offense

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. 6-4 205 So. Ohio State Ryan Day Philadelphia, Pa. (St. Joseph’s Prep)

WR Jalin Hyatt 6-0 185 Jr. Tennessee Josh Heupel Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork)

TE Brock Bowers 6-4 230 So. Georgia Kirby Smart Napa, Calif. (Napa)

OL O’Cyrus Torrence 6-5 347 Jr. Florida Billy Napier Greensburg, La. (St. Helena Central)

OL Peter Skoronski 6-4 315 Jr. Northwestern Pat Fitzgerald Park Ridge, Ill. (Maine South)

C Olusegun Oluwatimi 6-3 307 Gr. Michigan Jim Harbaugh Upper Marlboro, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)

OL Paris Johnson Jr. 6-6 310 Jr. Ohio State Ryan Day Cincinnati, Ohio (Princeton)

OL Steve Avila 6-4 330 Sr. TCU Sonny Dykes Arlington, Tex. (South Grand Prairie)

QB Caleb Williams 6-1 215 So. USC Lincoln Riley Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga College HS)

RB Blake Corum 5-8 210 Jr. Michigan Jim Harbaugh Marshall, Va. (St. Frances Academy)

RB Bijan Robinson 6-0 222 Jr. Texas Steve Sarkisian Tucson, Ariz. (Salpointe)

First Team-Defense

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

DL Isaiah Foskey 6-5 265 Jr. Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Antioch, Calif. (De La Salle)

DL *Jalen Carter 6-3 300 Jr. Georgia Kirby Smart Apopka, Fla. (Apopka)

DL Calijah Kancey 6-0 280 R-Jr. Pittsburgh Pat Narduzzi Miami, Fla. (Miami Northwestern)

DL Tuli Tuipulotu 6-4 290 Jr. USC Lincoln Riley Hawthorne, Calif. (Lawndale)

LB *Will Anderson Jr. 6-4 243 Jr. Alabama Nick Saban Hampton, Ga. (Dutchtown)

LB Ivan Pace Jr. 6-0 235 Sr. Cincinnati Luke Fickell Cincinnati, Ohio (Colerain)

LB Jack Campbell 6-5 246 Sr. Iowa Kirk Ferentz Cedar Falls, Iowa (Cedar Falls)

DB Christopher Smith 5-11 195 Sr. Georgia Kirby Smart Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)

DB Devon Witherspoon 6-0 180 Jr. Illinois Bret Bielema Pensacola, Fla. (Pine Forest)

DB Emmanuel Forbes 6-0 180 Jr. Mississippi State Mike Leach Grenada, Miss. (Grenada)

DB Clark Phillips III 5-10 183 So. Utah Kyle Whittingham Lakewood, Calif. (La Habra)

First Team-Special Teams

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

P Bryce Baringer 6-3 215 Sr. Michigan State Mel Tucker Waterford, Mich. (Notre Dame Prep)

PK Christopher Dunn 5-8 170 Gr. NC State Dave Doeren Lexington, N.C. (North Davidson)

AP *Deuce Vaughn 5-6 176 Jr. Kansas State Chris Klieman Round Rock, Tex. (Cedar Ridge)

LS Michael Vinson 6-2 228 Sr. Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Winnetka, Ill. (New Trier)

Second Team-Offense

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

WR Nathaniel Dell 5-10 165 Jr. Houston Dana Holgorsen Daytona Beach, Fla. (Mainland)

WR Xavier Hutchinson 6-3 205 R-Sr. Iowa State Matt Campbell Jacksonville, Fla. (Bartram Trail)

TE *Michael Mayer 6-4 265 Jr. Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Independence, Ky. (Covington Catholic)

OL Alex Palczewski 6-6 315 Sr. Illinois Bret Bielema Mount Prospect, Ill. (Prospect)

OL Jarrett Patterson 6-4 310 Sr. Notre Dame Marcus Freeman Laguna Hills, Calif. (Mission Viejo)

C John Michael Schmitz 6-4 320 Sr. Minnesota P.J. Fleck Flossmoor, Ill. (Homewood-Flossmoor)

OL Joe Alt 6-7 317 So. Notre Dame Marcus Freeman North Oaks, Minn. (Totino-Grace)

OL Andrew Vorhees 6-6 325 R-Sr. USC Lincoln Riley Kingsburg, Calif. (Kingsburg)

QB C.J. Stroud 6-3 218 Jr. Ohio State Ryan Day Inland Empire, Calif. (Rancho Cucamonga)

RB Chase Brown 5-11 205 Jr. Illinois Bret Bielema London, Ontario (St. Stephen’s Episcopal)

RB Mohamed Ibrahim 5-10 210 Sr. Minnesota P.J. Fleck Baltimore, Md. (Our Lady of Good Counsel)

Second Team-Defense

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

DL Byron Young 6-3 292 Sr. Alabama Nick Saban Laurel, Miss. (West Jones)

DL Felix Anudike-Uzomah 6-4 255 Jr. Kansas State Chris Klieman Kansas City, Mo. (Lee’s Summit)

DL Mike Morris 6-6 292 Sr. Michigan Jim Harbaugh Belle Glade, Fla. (American Heritage)

DL Tyree Wilson 6-6 275 Sr. Texas Tech Joey McGuire Henderson, Tex. (West Rusk)

LB Drew Sanders 6-5 233 Jr. Arkansas Sam Pittman Denton, Tex. (Ryan)

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson 6-1 245 So. Georgia Kirby Smart Hyattsville, Md. (St. Frances Academy)

LB Nick Herbig 6-2 228 Jr. Wisconsin Jim Leonhard Kauai, Hawaii (Saint Louis School)

DB *Jordan Battle 6-1 206 Sr. Alabama Nick Saban Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

DB Joey Porter Jr. 6-2 194 R-Jr. Penn State James Franklin Bakersfield, Calif. (North Allegheny (Pa.))

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry 6-1 188 So. Alabama Nick Saban Birmingham, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson 5-9 180 Sr. TCU Sonny Dykes Waco, Tex. (Midway)

Second Team-Special Teams

Pos Name Ht. Wt. Cl. School Coach Hometown (High School)

P Kai Kroeger 6-4 207 Jr. South Carolina Shane Beamer Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest)

PK *Jake Moody 6-1 210 Gr. Michigan Jim Harbaugh Northville, Mich. (Northville)

AP Jaylin Lucas 5-9 170 Fr. Indiana Tom Allen Houma, La. (Edna Karr)

LS Joe Shimko 6-0 220 Jr. NC State Dave Doeren Belmar, N.J. (Wall Township)







