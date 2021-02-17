Ale Kaho enters his fourth season at Alabama and has 40-games of experience entering the 2021 season. While, Kaho is yet to earn a starting role at the inside linebacker position for Alabama, over the past three seasons he’s been a very important piece of Alabama’s special teams unit recording three blocked punts during his career. Kaho is 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, and has the athleticism to be an impact player when he’s called on, in fact, he’s also played some H-back for Alabama in goal-line situations.

