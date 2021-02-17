Meet the staff: What Alabama's getting in Doug Marrone
The coaching carousel appears to have finally stopped turning in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nick Saban has once again maneuvered another coaching overhaul as Alabama replaced half of its on-field coaching staff this offseason.
The Crimson Tide added five new assistants over the past two months as the hirings of Bill O’Brien (offensive coordinator), Doug Marrone (offensive line), Robert Gillespie (running backs) and Jay Graham (special teams/tight ends) have been announced while Jay Valai is set to become the next cornerbacks coach.
This week we will continue our five-part series examining each of the new assistants while breaking down what they bring to the program and what they will have to work with this season. Today we move on to Doug Marrone.
Doug Marrone, offensive line
Who he's replacing: Kyle Flood (left to become offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Texas)
Previous job: Jacksonville Jaguars head coach (2017-20)
What he brings: Marrone joined Bill O’Brien as the second former NFL head coach Alabama brought in this offseason. Although, just like his good friend and now offensive coordinator, he is also experienced at the college level.
Before serving as a head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14), Marrone was the head coach at Syracuse from 2009-12 where he led the Orange to a 25-25 record including an 8-5 mark during his final year. The former college and professional offensive lineman also has plenty of experience coaching his position at both the college and pro level.
Like O’Brien, Marrone brings a no-nonsense, high-intensity coaching style. While that wasn’t always the most popular approach amongst his players at the professional level, it should prove influential in developing young offensive linemen at Alabama. As an assistant on Saban’s staff, Marrone can also focus solely on X’s and O’s instead of dealing with the media spotlight, something that has troubled him at some points earlier in his career. While Marrone was born in The Bronx, his humble, blue-collar personality should fit in nicely in Tuscaloosa as well.