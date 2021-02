Ty Simpson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the Class of 2022 that is set to announce on February 26. In the first half of this video, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides the backstory on Simpson, and in the second half, Bone goes one-on-one with Jason Simpson, the father of Ty. They speak about Simpson as a player and much more.

Note: The video interview will premier at 6:00 p.m. CST.