The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the no. 1 recruiting class in the nation with 25 signed prospects from the Class of 2021. This Wednesday, the Crimson Tide is watching three key targets: Camar Wheaton, the no. 1 running back in the nation, Brian Thomas, an elite receiver out of Louisiana, and Terrion Arnold, one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the Class of 2021. In this video, Andrew Bone provides a preview of what to watch as well as provides the latest on where things stand with each target.

Top Reads

What does Jalen Milroe bring to the quarterback room?

Alabama football recruiting Insider Report

Potential landing spots for Mac Jones in this year's NFL draft



