 Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting news
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 14:21:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama football recruiting Insider Report

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

National Signing Day is less than a week away! Alabama currently sits with the No.1 ranked class in the country. It's also the highest ranked class in the history of Rivals.com.

Will the Crimson Tide add anymore fire power to its loaded class? Will Alabama lose a commitment? Is Terrion Arnold down to two schools? Will Brian Thomas stay in-state? How long will J.T. Tuimoloau wait before announcing a decision.

{{ article.author_name }}