Jalen Milroe is a 6-foot-2, 196-pound quarterback out of Katy, Texas that is already enrolled at the University of Alabama for the 2021 season. Milroe is one of three quarterbacks that is on scholarship at Alabama and today, we provide an in-depth look at what he brings to the quarterback room. Milroe threw for 5,350-yards with 52 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,200-yards during his high school career. Click the play button above to watch the video breakdown.

What we like

An exceptional athlete

Very good speed

Can make big plays on the run

Can zip mid-range passes accurately to his receiver

Exceptional when plays break down

Has shown he can really air it out on a regular basis

Regularly makes plays with his feet