What does Jalen Milroe bring to the quarterback room?
Jalen Milroe is a 6-foot-2, 196-pound quarterback out of Katy, Texas that is already enrolled at the University of Alabama for the 2021 season. Milroe is one of three quarterbacks that is on scholarship at Alabama and today, we provide an in-depth look at what he brings to the quarterback room. Milroe threw for 5,350-yards with 52 touchdowns and rushed for another 1,200-yards during his high school career. Click the play button above to watch the video breakdown.
What we like
An exceptional athlete
Very good speed
Can make big plays on the run
Can zip mid-range passes accurately to his receiver
Exceptional when plays break down
Has shown he can really air it out on a regular basis
Regularly makes plays with his feet