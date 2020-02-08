After letting the drama build up over the last year, 2020 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson didn’t waste any time finally putting Alabama fans out of their misery on Wednesday morning.

“I’m gonna be short, sweet and simple,” Jackson said. “For the next three to four years, I’ll be attending Texas A&M.”

Jackson, the No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 72 overall player in the class, would have been the Crimson Tide's most significant addition on Wednesday and even moved the Crimson Tide to the number one spot in the Rivals.com team rankings. The future Aggie said Texas A&M had the best alumni, networking and branding opportunities for him.

