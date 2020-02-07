Alabama football eligibility chart heading into 2020 season
|Position
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|Total
|
Quarterbacks
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
Running backs
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
7
|
Receivers
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
10
|
Tight ends
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
Offensive linemen
|
6
|
4
|
1
|
4
|
15
|
Defensive linemen
|
5
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
Inside linebackers
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
9
|
Outside linebackers
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
9
|
Cornerbacks
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
Safeties
|
3
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
Special Teams
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
Total
|
34
|
27
|
19
|
12
|
92
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Paul Tyson (RS)
|
Mac Jones (RS)
|
|
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
|
|
Trey Sanders (RS)
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Slade Bolden (RS)
|
Tyrell Shavers (RS)
|
Chadarius Townsend (RS)
|
|
Xavier Williams (RS)
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Major Tennison (RS)
|
Giles Amos (RS)
|
|
Cameron Latu (RS)
|
|
Miller Forristall (RS)
|
Michael Parker (RS)
|
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Tanner Bowles (RS)
|
Tommy Brown (RS)
|
Kendall Randolph (RS)
|
Deonte Brown(RS)
|
|
Landon Dickerson (RS)
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr. (RS)
|
|
Amari Kight (RS)
|
|
Chris Owens (RS)
|
|
Pierce Quick (RS)
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Christian Barmore (RS)
|
Phidarian Mathis (RS)
|
|
Braylen Ingraham (RS)
|
LaBryan Ray (RS)
|
|
|
|
Stephon Wynn Jr. (RS)
|
|
Ishmael Sopsher (RS)
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Markail Benton (RS)
|
Joshua McMillon (RS)
|
|
|
|
Dylan Moses (RS)
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Chris Allen (RS)
|
Ben Davis (RS)
|
|
|
|
Kevin Harris II (RS)
|
|
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Scooby Carter (RS)
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis (RS)
|
|
|
Brandon Turnage (RS)
|
|
|
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
Daniel Wright (RS)
|
|
|
|
Eddie Smith (RS)
|Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|
|
Joseph Bulovas (RS)
|
|
|