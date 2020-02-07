News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 13:45:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama football eligibility chart heading into 2020 season

Bama Insider
Staff

Total Numbers 
Position Freshmen Sophomore   Junior Senior   Total

Quarterbacks

2

1

1

0

4

Running backs

4

1

0

2

7

Receivers

3

3

3

1

10

Tight ends

1

3

1

2

7

Offensive linemen

6

4

1

4

15

Defensive linemen

5

5

2

0

12

Inside linebackers

2

2

4

1

9

Outside linebackers

5

2

1

1

9

Cornerbacks

3

2

3

0

8

Safeties

3

3

1

0

7

Special Teams

0

1

2

1

4

Total

34

27

19

12

92
Scroll down for a closer look
Quarterbacks 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Paul Tyson (RS)

Taulia Tagovailoa

Mac Jones (RS)


Bryce Young


4 quarterbacks
Running backs
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Kyle Edwards

Keilan Robinson


Najee Harris

Jase McClellan


Brian Robinson

Roydell Williams

Trey Sanders (RS)
5 running backs
 Receivers 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Javon Baker

Slade Bolden (RS)

Tyrell Shavers (RS)

Devonta Smith

Traeshon Holden

John Metchie III

Chadarius Townsend (RS)


Thaiu Jones-Bell

Xavier Williams (RS)

Jaylen Waddle
9 Receivers
 Tight ends
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Caden Clark

Jahleel Billingsley

Major Tennison (RS)

Giles Amos (RS)


Cameron Latu (RS)



Miller Forristall (RS)

Michael Parker (RS)


4 Tight Ends
Offensive linemen 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Tanner Bowles (RS)

Tommy Brown (RS)

Kendall Randolph (RS)

Deonte Brown(RS)

Javion Cohen

Darrian Dalcourt


Landon Dickerson (RS)

Damieon George

Emil Ekiyor Jr. (RS)


Alex Leatherwood

Amari Kight (RS)

Evan Neal


Chris Owens (RS)

Seth McLaughlin


Pierce Quick (RS)
16 Offensive Linemen,
Defensive linemen 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Jamil Burroughs

Christian Barmore (RS)

Phidarian Mathis (RS)


Braylen Ingraham (RS)

D.J. Dale

LaBryan Ray (RS)


Jah-Marien Latham

Justin Eboigbe



Timothy Smith

Stephon Wynn Jr. (RS)


Ishmael Sopsher (RS)

Byron Young
12 Defensive Linemen
Inside linebackers 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Jackson Bratton

Christian Harris

Markail Benton (RS)

Joshua McMillon (RS)

Demouy Kennedy

Shane Lee

Ale Kaho




Jaylen Moody

Dylan Moses (RS)
7 inside Linebackers
Outside linebackers 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

William Anderson Jr.

King Mwikuta

Chris Allen (RS)

Ben Davis (RS)

Chris Braswell


Jarez Parks (RS)



Kevin Harris II (RS)



Quandarrius Robinson

Drew Sanders
8 Outside Linebackers
Cornerbacks 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Scooby Carter (RS)

Jalyn Armour-Davis (RS)

Josh Jobe


Jahquez Robinson

Marcus Banks

Patrick Surtain II


Brandon Turnage (RS)


Ronald Williams Jr.



9 Cornerbacks
Safeties 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 

Brian Branch

Jordan Battle

Daniel Wright (RS)


Malachi Moore

DeMarcco Hellams



Kristian Story

Eddie Smith (RS)
6 Safeties
Special teams 
Freshman Sophomore   Junior Senior 


Will Reichard

Joseph Bulovas (RS)

Thomas Fletcher



Skyler DeLong


5 special teams
{{ article.author_name }}