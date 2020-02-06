Alabama Football recruiting: Key positions of need in 2021
The Alabama 2020 recruiting cycle has come to an end. It's time to shift complete focus to the 2021 class. Which areas are critical and who are the early top targets at those positions? Take a closer look at the five biggest areas of need in next year's class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news