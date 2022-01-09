 Alabama vs. Georgia Preview
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-09 17:18:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Who has the edge? Alabama or Georgia

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

We have previewed every angle between the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Georgia Bulldogs and today we line the teams up side by side using the grades from Pro-Football Focus. PFF has season grades on every player in college football and you can take a look at how the two teams compare head to head before the national title below.

Most Popular

Who is Alabama's mystery running back? Meet Elijah Crockett

Kirby Smart says Alabama's offense is a doubled-edged sword

Alabama offense vs. Georgia defense PFF Grade Comparison 
Player/Position  Grade Player/Position  Grade

Bryce Young - QB

92.5

Lewis Cine - S

83.5

Brian Robinson - RB

87.5

Chris Smith - S

76.1

Trey Sanders - RB

74.0

Dan Jackson - S

70.1

Cam Latu

68.0

Travon Walker - ED

73.8

Jahleel Billingsley

49.2

Nolan Smith - ED

83.1

Evan Neal - T

84.9

Nakobe Dean - LB

92.6

Emil Ekiyor - G

66.8

Quay Walker - LB

72.2

Seth McLaughlin - C

73.1

Devonte Wyatt - DL

90.1

Javion Cohen - G

61.5

Jalen Carter - DL

82.7

Chris Owens - T

55.5

Jordan Davis - DL

81.9

Jameson Williams - WR

80.9

Kelee Ringo - CB

72.6

Slade Bolden - WR

58.5

Derion Kendrick

80.5

JaCorey Brooks - WR

66.3

Latavious Brini

81.1
Georgia Offense vs. Alabama Defense PFF Grade Comparison 
Player/Position  Grade Player/Position  Grade

Stetson Bennett - QB

85.9

Jordan Battle - S

83.5

Zamir White - RB

85.8

DeMarcco Hellams - S

70.2

James Cook - RB

86.4

Brian Branch - S

77.5

Brock Bowers - TE

92.2

Will Anderson - ED

89.7

John Fitzpatrick - TE

69.9

Dallas Turner - Ed

67.2

Warren McClendon - T

74.7

Henry To'oTo'o - LB

50.0

Justin Shaffer - G

72.8

Christian Harris - LB

61.0

Sedrick Van Pran - C

70.6

Phil Mathis - DL

81.9

Warren Ericson - G

70.4

Byron Young - DL

83.5

Jamaree Slayer - T

68.4

DJ Dale - DL

66.1

Adoni Mitchell - WR

63.1

Khyree Jackson - CB

71.1

Jermaine Burton - WR

70.6

Kool-Aid McKinstry - CB

70.4

Ladd McConkey - WR

81.1

Jalyn A. Davis - CB

81.3
Alabama SPL vs. Georgia SPL PFF Grade Comparison 
Player/Position  Grade Player/Position  Grade

Slade Bolden - PR

54.4

Kearis Jackson - PR

60.9

Jameson Williams - KR

70.7

Kenny McIntosh - KR

55.5

James Burnip - P

62.9

Jake Camarda - P

84.3

Will Reichard - K

81.5

Jack Podlesny - K

77.1

Alabama vs. Georgia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/Watch

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Odds Per DraftKings

Spread: Georgia -2.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}