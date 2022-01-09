Who has the edge? Alabama or Georgia
We have previewed every angle between the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the Georgia Bulldogs and today we line the teams up side by side using the grades from Pro-Football Focus. PFF has season grades on every player in college football and you can take a look at how the two teams compare head to head before the national title below.
|Player/Position
|Grade
|Player/Position
|Grade
|
Bryce Young - QB
|
92.5
|
Lewis Cine - S
|
83.5
|
Brian Robinson - RB
|
87.5
|
Chris Smith - S
|
76.1
|
Trey Sanders - RB
|
74.0
|
Dan Jackson - S
|
70.1
|
Cam Latu
|
68.0
|
Travon Walker - ED
|
73.8
|
Jahleel Billingsley
|
49.2
|
Nolan Smith - ED
|
83.1
|
Evan Neal - T
|
84.9
|
Nakobe Dean - LB
|
92.6
|
Emil Ekiyor - G
|
66.8
|
Quay Walker - LB
|
72.2
|
Seth McLaughlin - C
|
73.1
|
Devonte Wyatt - DL
|
90.1
|
Javion Cohen - G
|
61.5
|
Jalen Carter - DL
|
82.7
|
Chris Owens - T
|
55.5
|
Jordan Davis - DL
|
81.9
|
Jameson Williams - WR
|
80.9
|
Kelee Ringo - CB
|
72.6
|
Slade Bolden - WR
|
58.5
|
Derion Kendrick
|
80.5
|
JaCorey Brooks - WR
|
66.3
|
Latavious Brini
|
81.1
|Player/Position
|Grade
|Player/Position
|Grade
|
Stetson Bennett - QB
|
85.9
|
Jordan Battle - S
|
83.5
|
Zamir White - RB
|
85.8
|
DeMarcco Hellams - S
|
70.2
|
James Cook - RB
|
86.4
|
Brian Branch - S
|
77.5
|
Brock Bowers - TE
|
92.2
|
Will Anderson - ED
|
89.7
|
John Fitzpatrick - TE
|
69.9
|
Dallas Turner - Ed
|
67.2
|
Warren McClendon - T
|
74.7
|
Henry To'oTo'o - LB
|
50.0
|
Justin Shaffer - G
|
72.8
|
Christian Harris - LB
|
61.0
|
Sedrick Van Pran - C
|
70.6
|
Phil Mathis - DL
|
81.9
|
Warren Ericson - G
|
70.4
|
Byron Young - DL
|
83.5
|
Jamaree Slayer - T
|
68.4
|
DJ Dale - DL
|
66.1
|
Adoni Mitchell - WR
|
63.1
|
Khyree Jackson - CB
|
71.1
|
Jermaine Burton - WR
|
70.6
|
Kool-Aid McKinstry - CB
|
70.4
|
Ladd McConkey - WR
|
81.1
|
Jalyn A. Davis - CB
|
81.3
|Player/Position
|Grade
|Player/Position
|Grade
|
Slade Bolden - PR
|
54.4
|
Kearis Jackson - PR
|
60.9
|
Jameson Williams - KR
|
70.7
|
Kenny McIntosh - KR
|
55.5
|
James Burnip - P
|
62.9
|
Jake Camarda - P
|
84.3
|
Will Reichard - K
|
81.5
|
Jack Podlesny - K
|
77.1
Alabama vs. Georgia
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN.com/Watch
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Odds Per DraftKings
Spread: Georgia -2.5
Total: 52.5
Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110