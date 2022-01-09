Who is Alabama's mystery running back? Meet Elijah Crockett

While the focus of the upcoming national title game will remain on the players that are actually playing in the game, a mystery running back took over social media Saturday evening. Who is wearing number three for Alabama in the practice highlights? Is it new transfer running back from Georgia Tech Jahmyr Gibbs? No. Gibbs cannot travel with the team and is not eligible to play until the 2022 season.

Ok, is it Camar Wheaton, Alabama's five-star freshman running back? No. Wheaton suffered an undisclosed injury at the beginning of the season and has not been seen since August.

So who is it then? Meet Elijah Crockett. A walk-on running back from Chino Hills, Califonia. At 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Crockett is a freshman this season and attended Ayala High School which is just east of Los Angeles. During a shortened 2020 senior season, Crockett was dominating for his high school football team helping the Ayala Bulldogs finish 5-0 on the season.

Crockett has not played this season and is not expected to play in the national title game, but he does look the part when you watch his highlights from his senior season.

Click the play button above to watch Crockett's highlights