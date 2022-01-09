Kirby Smart says Alabama's offense is a doubled edged sword

A day before the college football national championship, Kirby Smart compared Alabama's offense to a double-edged sword.

"It's the ultimate challenge," said Kirby Smart on prepping for Alabama's offense. "When you look across the board at the efficiency with which Bryce Young has played with, and he's got good weapons around him, he's got a really good team around him, but make no mistake about it, he is elite at what he does. To have the number of touchdown passes, the interception ratio, I don't know that I've ever seen really anything like it."

Against, the Bulldogs, in the SEC Championship game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for 421-yards with three scores. Then against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama rushed for 301-yards with 204 of those yards coming from senior running back Brian Robinson.

Smart continued...

"They've got really good skilled players on the outside. They know how to use those skill players. They put them in different positions, change things up.

Brian Robinson seems like he's been there for 100 years because when I was there before I remember him being in high school. And he is a physical -- runs with purpose, intent, a traditional Alabama back, really physical, downhill runner. And they do a good job, especially against Cincinnati of committing to the run. It's a double-edged sword. You do too much of this, they can hurt you. They're certainly physical upfront. They always have been. All Coach Saban's teams have been that way."

Alabama vs. Georgia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Date: Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN.com/Watch

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Odds Per DraftKings

Spread: Georgia -2.5

Total: 52.5

Moneyline: Georgia -145, Alabama +110