It happens after each season, high profile programs and organizations from the NFL seek out Alabama football assistants to join their staff as their new head coach or hire the assistant with an elevated title. Last season, Alabama lost defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt who was hired as the head coach at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who was hired as the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills, defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley left to coach with the Oakland Raiders, and defensive line coach Karl Dunbar left to coach as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following those assistant coach departures, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban assembled a very high-quality coaching staff for the 2018 season adding both youthful and energetic staff members along with shifting around experienced coaches already on staff to new positions. The staff additions and adjustments have led Alabama to have one of their most dominating seasons under Saban both on the field and in the recruiting rankings.

While all coaches remain in-tact at Alabama heading into this weekend’s SEC Championship contest with Georgia, programs from across the Country are already targeting Alabama’s assistants to fill head jobs as the college football carousel starts to gain holiday momentum.

Here is a look at which programs are eyeing Alabama’s assistants and the likelihood of that assistant leaving

Mike Locksley

Approached by: Maryland

Current role at Alabama: Offensive Coordinator

Salary: 1.2M

What we know: Several sources have reported that Locksley will interview for the head coaching position at Maryland following the SEC Championship game. Locksley who has been a head coach at the college level before coaching at New Mexico from 2009-11 and was also the Maryland offensive coordinator from 2012-15 is a native of Washington D.C. where he played college football at Towson State from 1988-91. Read more

Tosh Lupoi

Approached by: Colorado

