Where does Alabama rank in the polls after two more wins in SEC play

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 4 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide maintained its place in the rankings after it followed up a 74-64 loss to then-No. 22 Ole Miss with a 102-97 road win over then-No. 8 Kentucky.

The Tide (17-3, 6-1 SEC) also stayed put at No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches poll ahead of its next two SEC matchups. Alabama will go back on the road to face Mississippi State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs checked in at No. 13 in the AP Poll. The Tide will return home after its quick trip to Starkville, Mississippi and face Georgia on Saturday in Coleman Coliseum.

Auburn kept its spot at No. 1 in the AP Poll after avoiding defeat at home to then-No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. Tigers star forward Johni Broome returned in Auburn’s 53-51 victory to stay undefeated in SEC play.

Duke remained at No. 2 in the AP Poll after taking down Wake Forest on Saturday. Iowa State stayed at No. 3 after wins over UCF and Arizona State. Alabama remained at No. 4 while Florida remained at No. 5.

After two SEC wins at home Alabama will look to replicate that form in yet another top-15 matchup on the road. Alabama and Mississippi State will faceoff at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.