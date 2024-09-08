PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0wNTM4S045WTdRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTA1MzhLTjlZN1EnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Where does Alabama rank in the polls after shaky Week 2 performance

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer walks along the sideline during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Photo: William McLelland-Imagn Images
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama stayed put at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday. The Crimson Tide did not shift in either ranking after its 42-16 win over South Florida on Saturday.

After trouncing Western Kentucky 63-0 in its first game of the season, Alabama struggled for three quarters against a fast-paced USF side. After early struggles with penalties and offensive rhythm, Alabama scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Six SEC teams made up the top seven in the AP poll. Alabama is currently set to have three top-10 matchups on its schedule after the latest update. The Tide will face No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28, No. 7 Tennessee on Oct. 19 and No. 6 Missouri on Oct. 26. The Crimson Tide also has games against No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 16 LSU.

Alabama will face its first Power Four opponent of the season when it travels to take on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers received nine points to be ranked after a 27-13 win over South Dakota.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.

AP poll

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami (FL)

11. Southern California

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Louisville

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston Collage

25. Northern Illinois

Coaches poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Missouri

9. Tennessee

10. Utah

11. Southern California

12. Miami (FL)

13. Oklahoma

14. Oklahoma State

15. Kansas State

16. Michigan

17. LSU

18. Arizona

19. Notre Dame

20. Clemson

21. Louisville

22. Washington

23. Iowa State

24. Nebraska

25. Memphis

