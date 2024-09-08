Where does Alabama rank in the polls after shaky Week 2 performance
Alabama stayed put at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday. The Crimson Tide did not shift in either ranking after its 42-16 win over South Florida on Saturday.
After trouncing Western Kentucky 63-0 in its first game of the season, Alabama struggled for three quarters against a fast-paced USF side. After early struggles with penalties and offensive rhythm, Alabama scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Six SEC teams made up the top seven in the AP poll. Alabama is currently set to have three top-10 matchups on its schedule after the latest update. The Tide will face No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28, No. 7 Tennessee on Oct. 19 and No. 6 Missouri on Oct. 26. The Crimson Tide also has games against No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 16 LSU.
Alabama will face its first Power Four opponent of the season when it travels to take on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers received nine points to be ranked after a 27-13 win over South Dakota.
Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.
AP poll
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami (FL)
11. Southern California
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Notre Dame
19. Louisville
20. Arizona
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston Collage
25. Northern Illinois
Coaches poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Missouri
9. Tennessee
10. Utah
11. Southern California
12. Miami (FL)
13. Oklahoma
14. Oklahoma State
15. Kansas State
16. Michigan
17. LSU
18. Arizona
19. Notre Dame
20. Clemson
21. Louisville
22. Washington
23. Iowa State
24. Nebraska
25. Memphis