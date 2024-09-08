Alabama stayed put at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday. The Crimson Tide did not shift in either ranking after its 42-16 win over South Florida on Saturday.

After trouncing Western Kentucky 63-0 in its first game of the season, Alabama struggled for three quarters against a fast-paced USF side. After early struggles with penalties and offensive rhythm, Alabama scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Six SEC teams made up the top seven in the AP poll. Alabama is currently set to have three top-10 matchups on its schedule after the latest update. The Tide will face No. 1 Georgia on Sept. 28, No. 7 Tennessee on Oct. 19 and No. 6 Missouri on Oct. 26. The Crimson Tide also has games against No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 16 LSU.

Alabama will face its first Power Four opponent of the season when it travels to take on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers received nine points to be ranked after a 27-13 win over South Dakota.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.

AP poll

1. Georgia

2. Texas

3. Ohio State

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Missouri

7. Tennessee

8. Penn State

9. Oregon

10. Miami (FL)

11. Southern California

12. Utah

13. Oklahoma State

14. Kansas State

15. Oklahoma

16. LSU

17. Michigan

18. Notre Dame

19. Louisville

20. Arizona

21. Iowa State

22. Clemson

23. Nebraska

24. Boston Collage

25. Northern Illinois

Coaches poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Missouri

9. Tennessee

10. Utah

11. Southern California

12. Miami (FL)

13. Oklahoma

14. Oklahoma State

15. Kansas State

16. Michigan

17. LSU

18. Arizona

19. Notre Dame

20. Clemson

21. Louisville

22. Washington

23. Iowa State

24. Nebraska

25. Memphis