Alabama jumps to No. 1 in AP Poll after thrilling win over Georgia

Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama is college football's new No. 1. The Crimson Tide jumped to the top spot in the late Associated Press poll after its thrilling 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday.

The Tide jumped up three places after entering Saturday's contest at No. 4. Alabama overtook Texas, which held the top spot for one week.

This is the first time Alabama has held the top spot in the AP Poll since Oct. 2, 2022. The Tide only held at No. 1 for one week that season after needing a late stand to beat an unranked Texas A&M team on the road.

Texas dropped one spot to No. 2, while Alabama's opponent Saturday, Georgia, dropped three places to No. 5 after its road loss. Ohio State checked in at No. 3 and Alabama's opponent on Oct. 19, Tennessee is ranked No. 4.

Alabama also has upcoming games against No. 9 Missouri on Oct. 26, No. 13 LSU on Nov. 9 and No. 19 Oklahoma on Nov. 21. Before that matchup, Alabama will travel to Nashville, Tennesse for a matchup with Vanderbilt.

The newly crowned No. 1 team in America will look to build on an extremely important win over Georgia when it faces the Commodores at 3:15 CT inside FirstBank Stadium.

Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.

AP Poll

1. Alabama (40 first-place votes)

2. Texas (19)

3. Ohio State (4)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami (FL)

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. USC

12. Ole Miss

13. LSU

14. Notre Dame

15. Clemson

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. Utah

19. Oklahoma

20. Kansas State

21. Boise State

22. Louisville

23. Indiana

24. Illinois

25. UNLV

Coaches poll

1. Texas (29)

2. Alabama (19)

3. Ohio State (7)

4. Tennessee

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Miami

9. Missouri

10. Michigan

11. Ole Miss

12. LSU

13. Notre Dame

14. Clemson

15. USC

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Utah

19. BYU

20. Kansas State

21. Texas A&M

22. Louisville

23. UNLV

24. Indiana

25. Illinois

