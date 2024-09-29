Alabama jumps to No. 1 in AP Poll after thrilling win over Georgia
Alabama is college football's new No. 1. The Crimson Tide jumped to the top spot in the late Associated Press poll after its thrilling 41-34 victory over Georgia on Saturday.
The Tide jumped up three places after entering Saturday's contest at No. 4. Alabama overtook Texas, which held the top spot for one week.
This is the first time Alabama has held the top spot in the AP Poll since Oct. 2, 2022. The Tide only held at No. 1 for one week that season after needing a late stand to beat an unranked Texas A&M team on the road.
Texas dropped one spot to No. 2, while Alabama's opponent Saturday, Georgia, dropped three places to No. 5 after its road loss. Ohio State checked in at No. 3 and Alabama's opponent on Oct. 19, Tennessee is ranked No. 4.
Alabama also has upcoming games against No. 9 Missouri on Oct. 26, No. 13 LSU on Nov. 9 and No. 19 Oklahoma on Nov. 21. Before that matchup, Alabama will travel to Nashville, Tennesse for a matchup with Vanderbilt.
The newly crowned No. 1 team in America will look to build on an extremely important win over Georgia when it faces the Commodores at 3:15 CT inside FirstBank Stadium.
Here are the full AP and Coaches polls.
AP Poll
1. Alabama (40 first-place votes)
2. Texas (19)
3. Ohio State (4)
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Miami (FL)
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. USC
12. Ole Miss
13. LSU
14. Notre Dame
15. Clemson
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. Utah
19. Oklahoma
20. Kansas State
21. Boise State
22. Louisville
23. Indiana
24. Illinois
25. UNLV
Coaches poll
1. Texas (29)
2. Alabama (19)
3. Ohio State (7)
4. Tennessee
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Penn State
8. Miami
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Ole Miss
12. LSU
13. Notre Dame
14. Clemson
15. USC
16. Iowa State
17. Oklahoma
18. Utah
19. BYU
20. Kansas State
21. Texas A&M
22. Louisville
23. UNLV
24. Indiana
25. Illinois