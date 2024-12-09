Where does Alabama basketball rank ahead of matchup against Creighton

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 7 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide rose three spots after a 94-79 win over North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Tide (7-2) also climbed in the US LBM Coaches poll, landing at No. 8 ahead of a matchup against Creighton. The Bluejays (7-3) received 32 points to be ranked but remain outside the top 25 after an upset win over then-No. 1 Kansas and a victory over UNLV.

Tennessee rose to No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Volunteers (8-0) defeated Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge last week. Alabama’s fellow SEC rival Auburn remained at No. 2 for a second straight week while Iowa State climbed to No. 3. Duke landed at No. 4 after notching a victory over Auburn and Kentucky rounded out the top five after a top-10 win over then-No. 7 Gonzaga.

Alabama will play its first game back in Coleman Coliseum since Nov. 11 for its matchup against Creighton. The Tide and Bluejays will faceoff at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Here are the full AP and coaches polls

AP Poll

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Kentucky

6. Marquette

7. Alabama

8. Gonzaga

9. Florida

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma

14. Michigan

15. Houston

16. Clemson

17. Texas A&M

18. UConn

19. Ole Miss

20. Wisconsin

21. Michigan State

22. Cincinnati

23. San Deigo State

24. UCLA

25. Mississippi State

Coaches' poll

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Marquette

5. Kentucky

6. Duke

7. Florida

8. Alabama

9. Gonzaga

10. Kansas

11. Purdue

12. Oregon

13. Houston

14. Michigan

15. Ole Miss

16. Clemson

17. Oklahoma

18. Texas A&M

19. Michigan State

20. UConn

21. UCLA

22. Wisconson

23. Cincinnati

24. San Deigo State

25. Baylor