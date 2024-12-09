Where does Alabama basketball rank ahead of matchup against Creighton

Alabama basketball checked in at No. 7 in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide rose three spots after a 94-79 win over North Carolina on Wednesday.
The Tide (7-2) also climbed in the US LBM Coaches poll, landing at No. 8 ahead of a matchup against Creighton. The Bluejays (7-3) received 32 points to be ranked but remain outside the top 25 after an upset win over then-No. 1 Kansas and a victory over UNLV.
Tennessee rose to No. 1 in the AP Poll this week. The Volunteers (8-0) defeated Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge last week. Alabama’s fellow SEC rival Auburn remained at No. 2 for a second straight week while Iowa State climbed to No. 3. Duke landed at No. 4 after notching a victory over Auburn and Kentucky rounded out the top five after a top-10 win over then-No. 7 Gonzaga.
Alabama will play its first game back in Coleman Coliseum since Nov. 11 for its matchup against Creighton. The Tide and Bluejays will faceoff at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Here are the full AP and coaches polls
AP Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Kentucky
6. Marquette
7. Alabama
8. Gonzaga
9. Florida
10. Kansas
11. Purdue
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma
14. Michigan
15. Houston
16. Clemson
17. Texas A&M
18. UConn
19. Ole Miss
20. Wisconsin
21. Michigan State
22. Cincinnati
23. San Deigo State
24. UCLA
25. Mississippi State
Coaches' poll
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Marquette
5. Kentucky
6. Duke
7. Florida
8. Alabama
9. Gonzaga
10. Kansas
11. Purdue
12. Oregon
13. Houston
14. Michigan
15. Ole Miss
16. Clemson
17. Oklahoma
18. Texas A&M
19. Michigan State
20. UConn
21. UCLA
22. Wisconson
23. Cincinnati
24. San Deigo State
25. Baylor