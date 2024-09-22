Where Alabama stands in the polls following its first open week

Alabama remained at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday following the first open date on its schedule. The Crimson Tide is still the third-highest SEC in both polls.

Texas leads the AP top 25 followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Ole Miss. The coaches poll has Georgia and Texas flipped followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee.

Those top fives will see some change next weekend as Alabama hosts Georgia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Other ranked opponents on Alabama’s upcoming schedule include No. 5/6 Tennesse (Oct. 19 in Knoxville), No. 11 Missouri (Oct. 26 in Tuscaloosa), No. 14/13 LSU (Nov. 9 in Baton Rouge) and No. 21/18 Oklahoma (Nov. 23, Norman).

Here are the full AP and coaches polls.

AP top 25

1. Texas | 4-0 | 1,527 points (44 first-place votes)

2. Georgia | 3-0 | 1,482 (13)

3. Ohio State | 3-0 | 1,432 (5)

4. Alabama | 3-0 | 1,328

5. Tennessee | 4-0 | 1,283

6. Ole Miss | 4-0 | 1,269

7. Miami | 4-0 | 1,139

8. Oregon | 3-0 | 1,073

9. Penn State | 3-0 | 1,051

10. Utah | 4-0 | 1,037

11. Missouri | 4-0 | 1,009

12. Michigan | 3-1 | 805

13. Southern California | 3-1 | 690

14. LSU | 3-1 | 637

15. Louisville | 3-0 | 553

16. Notre Dame | 3-1 | 546

17. Clemson | 2-1 | 540

18. Iowa State | 3-0 | 530

19. Illinois | 4-0 | 458

20. Oklahoma State | 3-1 | 388

21. Oklahoma | 3-1 | 375

22. BYU | 4-0 | 327

23. Kansas State | 3-1 | 168

24. Texas A&M | 3-1 | 77

25. Boise State | 2-1 | 69

Coaches poll

1. Georgia | 3-0 | 1,350 (35)

2. Texas | 4-0 | 1,324 (18)

3. Ohio State | 3-0 | 1,279 (2)

4. Alabama | 3-0 | 1,185

5. Ole Miss | 4-0| 1,145

6. Tennessee | 4-0 | 1,094

7. Oregon | 3-0 | 1,016

8. Penn State | 3-0| 967

9. Miami | 4-0 | 912

10. Utah | 4-0 | 904

11. Missouri | 4-0 | 887

12. Michigan | 3-1 | 692

13. LSU | 3-1 | 632

14. Notre Dame | 3-1 | 553

15. Clemson | 2-1 | 542

16. Southern California | 2-1 | 520

17. Louisville | 3-0 | 509

18. Oklahoma | 3-1 | 404

19. Iowa State | 3-0 | 386

20. Oklahoma State | 3-1 | 326

21. Illinois | 4-0 | 307

22. BYU | 4-0 | 167

23. UNLV | 3-0 | 124

24. Texas A&M | 3-1 | 119

25. Kansas State | 3-1 | 116