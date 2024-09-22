Where Alabama stands in the polls following its first open week

Alabama remained at No. 4 in both the Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls released Sunday following the first open date on its schedule. The Crimson Tide is still the third-highest SEC in both polls.
Texas leads the AP top 25 followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Ole Miss. The coaches poll has Georgia and Texas flipped followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee.
Those top fives will see some change next weekend as Alabama hosts Georgia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Other ranked opponents on Alabama’s upcoming schedule include No. 5/6 Tennesse (Oct. 19 in Knoxville), No. 11 Missouri (Oct. 26 in Tuscaloosa), No. 14/13 LSU (Nov. 9 in Baton Rouge) and No. 21/18 Oklahoma (Nov. 23, Norman).
Here are the full AP and coaches polls.
AP top 25
1. Texas | 4-0 | 1,527 points (44 first-place votes)
2. Georgia | 3-0 | 1,482 (13)
3. Ohio State | 3-0 | 1,432 (5)
4. Alabama | 3-0 | 1,328
5. Tennessee | 4-0 | 1,283
6. Ole Miss | 4-0 | 1,269
7. Miami | 4-0 | 1,139
8. Oregon | 3-0 | 1,073
9. Penn State | 3-0 | 1,051
10. Utah | 4-0 | 1,037
11. Missouri | 4-0 | 1,009
12. Michigan | 3-1 | 805
13. Southern California | 3-1 | 690
14. LSU | 3-1 | 637
15. Louisville | 3-0 | 553
16. Notre Dame | 3-1 | 546
17. Clemson | 2-1 | 540
18. Iowa State | 3-0 | 530
19. Illinois | 4-0 | 458
20. Oklahoma State | 3-1 | 388
21. Oklahoma | 3-1 | 375
22. BYU | 4-0 | 327
23. Kansas State | 3-1 | 168
24. Texas A&M | 3-1 | 77
25. Boise State | 2-1 | 69
Coaches poll
1. Georgia | 3-0 | 1,350 (35)
2. Texas | 4-0 | 1,324 (18)
3. Ohio State | 3-0 | 1,279 (2)
4. Alabama | 3-0 | 1,185
5. Ole Miss | 4-0| 1,145
6. Tennessee | 4-0 | 1,094
7. Oregon | 3-0 | 1,016
8. Penn State | 3-0| 967
9. Miami | 4-0 | 912
10. Utah | 4-0 | 904
11. Missouri | 4-0 | 887
12. Michigan | 3-1 | 692
13. LSU | 3-1 | 632
14. Notre Dame | 3-1 | 553
15. Clemson | 2-1 | 542
16. Southern California | 2-1 | 520
17. Louisville | 3-0 | 509
18. Oklahoma | 3-1 | 404
19. Iowa State | 3-0 | 386
20. Oklahoma State | 3-1 | 326
21. Illinois | 4-0 | 307
22. BYU | 4-0 | 167
23. UNLV | 3-0 | 124
24. Texas A&M | 3-1 | 119
25. Kansas State | 3-1 | 116