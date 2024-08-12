Alabama will kick off the Kalen DeBoer era as a top-five team in the country. On Monday, the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5 in The Associated Press preseason poll.

The Crimson Tide did not receive any points to be ranked No. 1. Alabama’s No. 5 ranking is the lowest it has been ranked in the preseason AP Poll since 2009. That season, Alabama also started at No. 5 before going undefeated and taking down Texas in the National Championship. Last season, Alabama started at No. 3 and finished at No. 5 following its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan.

Georgia will start the season as the No. 1 team in America and is one of five preseason AP-ranked teams on Alabama's schedule this season. Alabama will also face No. 11 Missouri, No. 13 LSU, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 16 Oklahoma.

The SEC led the way with nine teams ranked. In addition to Alabama and its ranked SEC foes, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 20 Texas A&M were also ranked. Kentucky and Auburn both received votes to be ranked. The Big Ten had the second-most ranked schools with six.

Alabama will kick off its season against Western Kentucky at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Alabama

6. Ole Miss

7. Notre Dame

8. Penn State

9. Michigan

10. Florida State

11. Missouri

12. Utah

13. LSU

14. Clemson

15. Tennessee

16. Oklahoma

17. Oklahoma State

18. Kansas State

19. Miami

20. Texas A&M

21. Arizona

22. Kansas

23. USC

24. N.C. State

25. Iowa

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.