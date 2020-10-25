Alabama once again breezed to a blowout victory over the weekend, beating Tennessee 48-17. Although the victory had little effect on its standings in both national polls. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 as Clemson maintained its hold atop both polls.

Clemson earned 52 of the 62 first-place votes in both polls. Alabama maintained eight first-place votes in the Coaches Poll but gained a pair of first-place votes up to 10 in the AP Top 25. Ohio State, which opened its season over the weekend, earned two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

The week, Alabama (5-0) will host Mississippi State (1-3) for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off an open week and have lost their last three games heading into the matchup.