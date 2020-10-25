 Where Alabama is ranked after win over Tennessee
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 13:17:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Where Alabama ranks in the polls after blowout win over Tennessee

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama once again breezed to a blowout victory over the weekend, beating Tennessee 48-17. Although the victory had little effect on its standings in both national polls. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 as Clemson maintained its hold atop both polls.

Clemson earned 52 of the 62 first-place votes in both polls. Alabama maintained eight first-place votes in the Coaches Poll but gained a pair of first-place votes up to 10 in the AP Top 25. Ohio State, which opened its season over the weekend, earned two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

The week, Alabama (5-0) will host Mississippi State (1-3) for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off an open week and have lost their last three games heading into the matchup.

Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Clemson (52)

Clemson (52)

2

Alabama (8)

Alabama (10)

3

Ohio State (2)

Ohio State

4

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

5

Georgia

Georgia

6

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State

7

Cincinnati

Cincinnati

8

Texas A&M

Texas A&M

9

Florida

Wisconsin

10

BYU

Florida

11

Wisconsin

BYU

12

Miami

Miami

13

North Carolina

Michigan

14

Michigan

Oregon

15

Oregon

North Carolina

16

Kansas State

Kansas State

17

Penn State

Indiana

18

Marshall

Penn State

19

Indiana

Marshall

20

Southern California

Coastal Carolina

21

Coastal Carolina

Southern California

22

Iowa State

SMU

23

SMU

Iowa State

24

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

25

Army

Boise State
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore. Photo | Getty Images
{{ article.author_name }}