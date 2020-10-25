Where Alabama ranks in the polls after blowout win over Tennessee
Alabama once again breezed to a blowout victory over the weekend, beating Tennessee 48-17. Although the victory had little effect on its standings in both national polls. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in both the Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 as Clemson maintained its hold atop both polls.
Clemson earned 52 of the 62 first-place votes in both polls. Alabama maintained eight first-place votes in the Coaches Poll but gained a pair of first-place votes up to 10 in the AP Top 25. Ohio State, which opened its season over the weekend, earned two first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.
The week, Alabama (5-0) will host Mississippi State (1-3) for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off an open week and have lost their last three games heading into the matchup.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Clemson (52)
|
Clemson (52)
|
2
|
Alabama (8)
|
Alabama (10)
|
3
|
Ohio State (2)
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
5
|
Georgia
|
Georgia
|
6
|
Oklahoma State
|
Oklahoma State
|
7
|
Cincinnati
|
Cincinnati
|
8
|
Texas A&M
|
Texas A&M
|
9
|
Florida
|
Wisconsin
|
10
|
BYU
|
Florida
|
11
|
Wisconsin
|
BYU
|
12
|
Miami
|
Miami
|
13
|
North Carolina
|
Michigan
|
14
|
Michigan
|
Oregon
|
15
|
Oregon
|
North Carolina
|
16
|
Kansas State
|
Kansas State
|
17
|
Penn State
|
Indiana
|
18
|
Marshall
|
Penn State
|
19
|
Indiana
|
Marshall
|
20
|
Southern California
|
Coastal Carolina
|
21
|
Coastal Carolina
|
Southern California
|
22
|
Iowa State
|
SMU
|
23
|
SMU
|
Iowa State
|
24
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
25
|
Army
|
Boise State