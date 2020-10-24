BamaInsider - Alabama embracing 'next-man-up' mentality after losing Jaylen Waddle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — News started trickling in a few drives after Jaylen Waddle was carted off the field.

The injury looked bad from the start as the Alabama receiver hobbled off the field after landing awkwardly during a tackle in the opening kickoff against Tennesee. Waddle left Neyland Stadium in an ambulance after suffering a high-ankle sprain and a fracture. By halftime, Nick Saban announced the injury would be season-ending.

However, Crimson Tide players learned of the news much sooner than that on the sidelines.

“It was tough,” receiver John Metchie III said. “Of course it’s tough hearing that with everything going on and the game’s going on and you having to hear that one of your brothers went down. But I think we responded well on focusing on the most important thing which is the next play.”

No. 2 Alabama did just that in a 48-17 victory over Tennesee, piling up 587 yards, including 417 through the air, despite missing perhaps its most dynamic weapon on offense. The 48 points marked the Tide’s 18th straight games with at least 35 points, the longest streak in major-college football history.

“I think we did good,” Metchie said. “It’s part of the sport, people get banged up. It’s kind of the next-man-up mentality and fighting through it. I think as a unit and as a team, we did a really good job of fighting through that adversity.”

Metchie was a big part of Alabama’s ability to roll on without Waddle. The sophomore continued his breakout season, leading the team with 151 yards on a career-high seven catches. Through five games, the former four-star recruit has reached the century mark twice while piling up 21 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s a strong receiver,” Saban said. “He’s got good quickness. He’s got really strong hands. I think he’s a smart guy. He really plays the game well. He pays attention to detail, runs good routes. He’s fast, and he’s quick out of a break. He’s really played well for us and come on, and we’re going to need some other player to step up now as well.”

Alabama got that extra help against the Volunteers. Slade Bolden had a career day while filling in for Waddle in the slot, tallying six catches for 94 yards. Bolden also took on Waddle's punt return duties.

“Completely confident when Slade came into the game,” Metchie said. “Slade had a great performance, did his job like everybody else. I think we all have faith in the next man who’s supposed to step up.”

While Bolden and Metchie both put up encouraging displays Saturday, Alabama knows it will likely need new faces to emerge down the road. When asked who to look for moving forward, Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II listed all three of the team’s true freshmen — Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden, Thaiu Jones-Bell.

Each member of that trio is was rated as a four-star prospect in this year’s class. However, none of them have seen extended time on offense yet this season.

“We need some of our young guys,” Saban said. “This is one of the things that not having a couple of games outside of the SEC where you could play some of these guys, you want to have some of those guys step up and be ready to play. And they haven’t really gotten much experience.”

Saturday, that wasn’t a problem as Metchie and Bolden’s big days were met by stellar showings from the Tide’s usual stars. Quarterback Mac Jones completed 25 of 31 passes for 387 yards while Najee Harris ran for 96 yards and three scores on 20 carries. DeVonta Smith tied Metchie for a team-high seven catches resulting in 73 yards.

For now, the wheels in Alabama’s offense continue to turn, even if it’s missing a key cog.

“I think the offense is the offense. It is what it is,” Metchie said. “And it’s just something that has a lot of weapons and everybody’s able to kind of eat at different moments.”