Alabama will be without its most electric player for the remainder of the year as Jaylen Waddle suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Tennessee on Saturday.

Returning the game's opening kickoff, the Crimson Tide receiver broke to his left before being rolled up on by Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. Waddle immediately got up in pain and hopped to the sideline, failing to put any weight on his right leg. From there, he was carted off the field before leaving Neyland Stadium in an ambulance.

During halftime, Alabama head coach Nick Saban told CBS that Waddle would miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

“It’s a shame because the guy’s a great player,” Saban said. “It’s exciting for college football to see a guy play like that. I hate it that he gets hurt on a play like that. You’re not supposed to bring a ball out when you’re that deep in the end zone, but he’s a great player so you’ve got to let him use his judgment.”

Waddle entered the game as Alabama's leading receiver with 557 yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions. He also served as the team's punt returner in addition to kick return duties.

Redshirt sophomore Slade Bolden replaced Waddle on both offense and special teams. At halftime, Bolden had four catches for a team-high 81 yards.