KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 2 Alabama cruised to a 48-17 victory over Tennessee on Saturday. However, the victory came at a high cost for the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s big day was tainted from the start as Jaylen Waddle suffered a season-ending ankle injury on the opening kickoff. The receiver suffered the injury after coming down awkwardly from a tackle by defensive back Kenneth George Jr. Waddle was carted off the field and eventually left Neyland Stadium in an ambulance. During halftime, Nick Saban told CBS that Waddle will be out for the year. Alabama (5-0) continued to roll even without its dynamic playmaker, piling up 583 yards against Tennessee (2-3). The victory marked Saban’s fourth straight win over a former assistant this season as he bested Jeremy Pruitt for the third straight year. Saban is now 23-0 all-time against former assistants. Alabama's win gives it 14 straight victories over Tennessee. Saban has never lost to the Volunteers since taking over as the Tide's head coach in 2007.

Offensive MVP — Najee Harris and Mac Jones

This one was too close to call. Mac Jone came 13 yards away from his fourth straight 400-yard game through the air. Meanwhile, Najee Harris rushed in three more touchdowns while finishing 4 yards short of the century mark. You be the judge. Jones: 25 of 31 for 387 yards through the air with a touchdown on the ground. Harris: 20 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns with six receptions for 61 yards. We couldn’t choose, so we didn’t. Jones completed his first 11 passes to start the game. That combined with eight straight completions to end last week’s game against Georiga set a new school record with 19 consecutive completed passes. Greg McElroy previously held the record at 16. Harris came into the day leading the nation in rushing touchdowns. His three scores on the day give him 14 rushing touchdowns through five games, one more than he recorded through 13 games last season. Harris has found the end zone on the ground in 12 straight games. John Metchie also had a big game with 151 yards on a career-high seven receptions. Meanwhile, Slade Bolden also had a career day while filling in for Waddle, pulling in six receptions for 94 yards.

Defensive MVP — Malachi Moore

Malachi Moore continued to play beyond his years on Saturday. The freshman defensive back played a big part in preventing a touchdown during the second quarter, swatting down a deep ball from Jarrett Guarantano to Josh Palmer. Moore then found his way into the end zone during the third quarter when he stripped Guarantano before returning the fumble 28 yards for a touchdown. Moore also finished with two tackles, including one for a loss. Patrick Surtain II earns an honorable mention after recording three pass deflections and a tackle for a loss. Christian Harris led the Tide with 10 stops, including one for a loss.