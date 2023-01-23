For the first time in over 20 years, Alabama inches closer to the top of the Associated Press Poll.

However, it's not the football team that's nearing the top of the rankings — this time it's the squad that inhabits Coleman Coliseum. For the first time since the 2002-03 season, the Alabama men's basketball team is ranked No. 2 in Monday's AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide received 23 first-place votes which marks the first time the program has received first-places votes since it was ranked No. 1 on Dec. 30, 2002.

That season, Alabama rose all the way to the top of the polls thanks to wins against Ohio State and Oklahoma but saw the team fall apart in the second half of the season thanks to a 2-8 road record to finish the year with an 18-12 record.

Alabama was one of three SEC teams to be ranked in this week's polls with all three teams residing in the top 15. The Crimson Tide were joined by No. 4 Tennessee and No. 15 Auburn.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, Alabama was also ranked No. 2. Just like in the AP Top 25 the Crimson Tide was joined by No. 4 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.