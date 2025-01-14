Alabama forward Derrion Reid ruled out for Tide's matchup against Ole Miss

Alabama will be without one of its star freshmen for its ranked matchup against No. 21 Ole Miss. Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid will miss the matchup Tuesday night.

Reid was listed as questionable on Alabama's initial availability report ahead of its clash against the Rebels. The freshman was downgraded to out on the updated report two hours ahead of tipoff.

Alabama coach Nate Oats did not give an update on Reid when speaking to reporters Friday. However, Reid missed the Tide's final non-conference matchup last month due to an ankle injury.

A five-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Reid is averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season. He's scored in double figures in two of the Tide's three conference games, including an 11-point outing against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Alabama will also be without guard Houston Mallette against Ole Miss. Mallette will miss a second straight game with a knee injury that Oats said has been recurring since Mallette's arrival from Pepperdine this offseason.