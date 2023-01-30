News More News
Where Alabama basketball is ranked following loss to Oklahoma

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots for three as Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) jumps to block in the first half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. Photo | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
James Benedetto • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
@james_benedetto

Alabama moved two spots down in Monday's Associated Press Poll following its blowout loss to Oklahoma.

It also marks the first time in two weeks the Crimson Tide, didn't receive any first-place votes with Purdue recording all 62 tallies this week. Tennessee claimed Alabama's old spot in the polls as the SEC is the lone conference to have two teams in the top five. Following the Volunteers and Crimson Tide was Auburn at No. 25.

In the coaches poll, Alabama fell to No. 5 with Tennessee once again becoming the highest-ranked SEC team after its win over Texas. Outside of those two teams Auburn was the only other conference representative.

Alabama will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday when its hosts Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m.

USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25
Rank Coaches Poll AP Top 25 

1

Purdue, 21-1 (32)

Purdue, 21-1 (62)

2

Tennessee, 18-3

Tennessee, 18-3

3

Houston, 20-2

Houston, 20-2

4

Virginia, 16-3

Alabama 18-3

5

Alabama 18-3

Arizona, 19-3

6

Kansas State, 18-3

Virginia, 16-3

7

Arizona, 19-3

Kansas State, 18-3

8

Kansas, 17-4

Kansas, 17-4

9

UCLA, 17-4

UCLA, 17-4

10

Texas, 17-4

Texas, 17-4

11

Baylor, 16-5

Baylor, 16-5

12

Marquette, 17-5

Gonzaga, 18-4

13

Iowa State, 15-5

Iowa State, 15-5

14

Gonzaga, 18-4

Marquette, 17-5

15

Xavier, 17-5

TCU, 16-5

16

TCU, 16-5

Xavier, 17-5

17

Providence, 17-5

Providence, 17-5

18

Saint Mary's, 19-4

Saint Mary's, 19-4

19

Clemson, 18-4

FAU, 21-1

20

FAU, 21-1

Clemson, 18-4

21

Miami, 16-5

Indiana, 15-6

22

Indiana, 15-6

San Diego State, 17-4

23

UConn, 16-6

Miami, 16-5

24

Auburn, 16-5

UConn, 16-6

25

Illinois, 15-6

Auburn, 16-5
