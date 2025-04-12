Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 12, 2025
What we saw Alabama's transfers during the open A-Day practice
circle avatar
Henry Sklar  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Twitter
@henryosklar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama may have scrapped the traditional A-Day scrimmage in favor of a two-hour practice, but several of the Crimson Tide’s incoming transfers didn’t need a full game setting to leave a strong impression on the fans in attendance.

The Crimson Tide added eight college transfers during the winter transfer portal window, many of whom are expected to compete for starting roles this fall. Saturday’s modified format offered them their first live reps in front of fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of Alabama’s home opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6.

Here are notes on a few of Alabama’s transfers that stood out in practice.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In