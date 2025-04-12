What we saw Alabama's transfers during the open A-Day practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama may have scrapped the traditional A-Day scrimmage in favor of a two-hour practice, but several of the Crimson Tide’s incoming transfers didn’t need a full game setting to leave a strong impression on the fans in attendance.

The Crimson Tide added eight college transfers during the winter transfer portal window, many of whom are expected to compete for starting roles this fall. Saturday’s modified format offered them their first live reps in front of fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of Alabama’s home opener against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 6.

Here are notes on a few of Alabama’s transfers that stood out in practice.