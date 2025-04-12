Alabama forward Derrion Reid enters transfer portal

Alabama has lost another player to the transfer portal from its 2024-25 roster, as forward Derrion Reid entered the portal Friday night. The Grovetown, Georgia native will have three years of eligibility at his next school.

Reid appeared in 24 games with three starts in his freshman season for the Tide, averaging six points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Injuries caused Reid to miss portions of his freshman season.

Reid joined Alabama as a five-star recruit and the No. 16 player in the Class of 2024. He is the fourth player from last season’s Alabama team to enter the portal, along with sophomore forwards Mouhamed Dioubate and Jarin Stevenson and freshman Naas Cunningham.

Alabama has added three players through the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in Bucknell center Noah Williamson, Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen and Miami guard Jalil Bethea.