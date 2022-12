The Alabama men’s basketball team moved up one spot in the most recent Associated Press Poll released on Monday.

Alabama moved up to No. 8 marking its second-consecutive week in the top 10. The Crimson Tide is one of six SEC teams to be ranked in this week’s poll joining No. 7 Tennessee, No. 9 Arkansas, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide remained in the top 10 of the USA Today coaches poll moving up one spot to No. 9.

Along with Alabama, the SEC was represented by No. 7 Arkansas, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 17 Kentucky, No. 20 Mississippi State and No. 23 Auburn.

Alabama returns to the hardwood on Wednesday when it travels to Starkville to face No. 21/20 Mississippi State.