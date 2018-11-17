What you need to know: Alabama vs. Citadel
Game Details
No. 1 Alabama vs. Citadel
Saturday, November 17, at 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Play by play: David Neal, D.J. Shockley, Sideline: Dawn Davenport
Line -51.5
Last Week
Alabama defeated Miss. State 24-0
Citadel defeated Samford 42-27
Inside The Series
First meeting between the two schools. Alabama is 42-0-1 all-time against Southern Conference opponents.
Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium
Alabama has now won 24 games at home following the Crimson Tide’s 24-0 win against Mississippi State. The Tide won 24 games in a row at home from 1971 to 1974.
Seniors post 51st win
The Alabama senior class has now won 51 games and has an overall record of 51-3 with two national championships and three college football playoff appearances. Alabama’s 2017 class was 53-5 and the class of 2016 was 51-6.
Unranked, no problem
Alabama has defeated 80 consecutive unranked teams dating back to 2007 when the Tide lost to Auburn. The streak began with victory over Colorado on December 30, 2007.
Points off Turnovers
Alabama’s scoring differential is 35.9 points per game and has scored 104 points off 19 opponent giveaways this season. The defense has accounted for 28 points on four interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA
2018 - 6 (4 interceptions for TDs, KR, and PR for TD)
2017 - 2
2016 - 15
2015 - 10
2014 - 1
2013 - 7
2012 - 3
2011 - 5
2010 - 4
2009 - 4
2008 - 9
2007 - 1
Alabama records 901st win
Alabama’s 14-0 win over Mississippi State was the Crimson Tide’s 901st all-time win. Michigan has 951 wins, Ohio State has 906, Texas has 904, and Notre Dame has 895.
Decade of Dominance
In the 165 rankings since the Crimson Tide was first voted No. 1 in the AP Poll under Nick Saban in 208, Alabama has been on top of the poll 84 times over the last 10 seasons.
Alabama has won 135 games since 2008
The Crimson Tide have won 135 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.
First Time Starters
Freshman Jaylen Waddle became the 18th member of the Crimson Tide to make his first career start when he took the field against LSU.
Defensive Dominance
96.3 yards per game (7th in the Country)Over the last five games, Alabama’s defense has given up just 65.8 yards rushingAlabama has 13 interceptions with is tied for 9th in the CountryAlabama’s defense allowed just 169-yards against Miss. StateAlabama has 36 sacks this season (leads SEC)Back to back shutouts for the first time since 2012Alabama's defense has not allowed a touchdown in the last 152 minutes and 18 seconds of play, dating back to the second quarter against Tennessee
Getting to the quarterback
Through 10 games, Alabama has 36 sacks, Senior Isaiah Buggs leads the team with 9.5. (3rd in the SEC)
Interceptions
Alabama has intercepted the football 13 times this season. Saivion Smith leads the team with 3 interceptions. Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, and Deionte Thompson each have two interceptions.
Tua Watch
Tagovailoa is the highest rated passer in the nation. He leads all passers in ESPN’s total QBR metric at 95.8 (out of 100) and his 143.31 NFL passing rating is the highest among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 230 attempts. He has thrown for 2,525-yards with 28 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Tagovailoa closing in on UA single-season touchdown passes
Tua has 28 touchdowns through ten games, the record at Alabama is 30 set back in 2012 by AJ McCarron.
Drives under a minute
21 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with 12 lasting less than 30 seconds.
Tua by quarter
1st - 64-95 for 1,261-yards with 14 TDS/0 INTS
2nd - 58-77 for 859-yards with 11 TDS/1 INT
3rd - 23-42 for 381-yards with 3 TDS/1 INT
4th - 1-1 for 24-yards with 0 TDS/0 INTS
Alabama has played 13 true freshmen
This season 13 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), Xavier Williams (WR), Stephon Wynn (DL), Emil Ekiyor (OL)
12 Tide graduates this season
Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.
New coaches this season
Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator
Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator
Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach
Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers
Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line
Josh Gattis - Receivers
Karl Scott - Defensive Backs
Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends
2018 Coaching Staff Players of the Week
Week 1
Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams
Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Keaton Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Waddle
Week 2
Offense: Najee Harris, Ross Pierschbacher, Tua Tagovailoa
Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekown Davis, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas
Week 3
Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Jonah Williams
Defense: Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs
Week 4
Offense: Damien Harris, Irv Smith, Tua Tagovailoa
Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Anfernee Jennings, Dylan Moses
Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Henry Ruggs III
Week 5
Offense: Jalen Hurts, Ross Pierschbacher, Henry Ruggs III
Defense: Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Christian Miller
Special Teams: Jaylen Moody, Jaylen Waddle
Week 6
Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa
Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Jaylen Moody
Week7
Offense: Josh Jacobs, Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills
Defense: Christian Miller, Saivon Smith, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs
Week 8
Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams
Defense: Xavier McKinney, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Mike Bernier, Henry Ruggs
Week 9
Offense: Deonte Brown, Damien Harris, Alex Leatherwood, Ross Pierschbacher, Jonah Williams, Jedrick Wills
Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Shyheim Carter, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Christian Miller, Dylan Mosses
Special Teams: Ale Kaho
Week 10
Offense: Josh Jacobs
Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams
Special Teams: Ale Kaho, D.J. Lewis, and Kyriq McDonald
Freshmen Breakdown
Player/Games Played/Games Started
Eyabi Anoma/9/0
Slade Bloden/1/0
Skyler DeLong/5/5
Emil Ekiyor/1/0
Jerome Ford/4/0
Josh Jobe/9/0
Ale Kaho/10/0
Cameron Latu/2/0
Jaylen Moodly/9/0
Patrick Surtain/10/7
Jaylen Waddle/10/2
Xavier Williams/1/0
Stephon Wynn/3/0