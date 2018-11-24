Stats provided by the University of Alabama

Game Details

No. 1 Alabama vs. Auburn

Saturday, November 24, at 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Play by play: David Neal, D.J. Shockley, Sideline: Dawn Davenport

Line -24

Last Week

Alabama defeated Citadel 50-17

Auburn defeated Liberty 53-0

Inside The Series

This is the 83rd overall meeting between Alabama and Auburn, Alabama leads the series 45-36-1 dating back to 1893. Nick Saban is 9-7 all-time against Auburn including a 7-4 record in the Iron Bowl and a 4-1 record at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Senior Day

Alabama’s seniors include: Keaton Anderson, Mike Bernier, Isaiah Buggs, Joshua Casher, Ronnie Clark, Lester Cotton, Johnny Dwight, Damien Harris, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Dere Kief, D.J. Lewis, Xavian Marks, Christian Miller, Donvan Mosley, Jamey Mosley, Kendall Norris, Ryan Parris and Ross Pierschbacher.

Seniors post 52nd win

The Alabama senior class has now won 52 games and has an overall record of 52-3 with two national championships and three college football playoff appearances. Alabama’s 2017 class was 53-5 and the class of 2016 was 51-6.

Tide reaches 11 wins for the 22nd time

Alabama has won 11 games 22 times in program history, under Nick Saban, Alabama has had 10 11-win seasons (2008, 2009, 2011-2018). Alabama has posted eight straight seasons with at least 11 wins.

Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium

Alabama has now won 25 games in a row at home following the Crimson Tide’s 50-17 win over Citadel which is a new school record.

Unranked, no problem

Alabama has defeated 81 consecutive unranked teams dating back to 2007 when the Tide lost to Auburn. The streak began with victory over Colorado on December 30, 2007.

Points off Turnovers

Alabama’s scoring differential is 35.6 points per game and has scored 111 points off 20 opponent giveaways this season. The defense has accounted for 28 points on four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 7 (4 interceptions for TDs, FR, KR, and PR for TD)

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

Alabama records 902nd win

Alabama’s 50-17 win over Citadel was the Crimson Tide’s 902nd all-time win.

Decade of Dominance

In the 166 rankings since the Crimson Tide was first voted No. 1 in the AP Poll under Nick Saban in 208, Alabama has been on top of the poll 85 times over the last 10 seasons.

Alabama has won 136 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 136 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Saban’s 74th game as AP No. 1



The matchup with Auburn on Saturday will be Nick Saban’s 74th career game coaching Alabama as the AP No. 1 team, the most games coached as No. 1 at one school.

First Time Starters

Freshman Jaylen Waddle became the 18th member of the Crimson Tide to make his first career start when he took the field against LSU.

Defensive Dominance

Alabama is tied 3rd in the nation for defensive scoring

Alabama is allowing 112.5 yards per game rushing (17th in the Country)

Alabama has 13 interceptions

Alabama’s defense allowed just 169-yards against Miss. State

Alabama has 37 sacks this season (leads SEC)

Back to back shutouts for the first time since 2012

Alabama’s defense has totaled 65 three and outs which is first in the Country

Getting to the quarterback

Through 11 games, Alabama has 37 sacks, Senior Isaiah Buggs leads the team with 9.5. (3rd in the SEC)

Interceptions

Alabama has intercepted the football 13 times this season. Saivion Smith leads the team with 3 interceptions. Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, and Deionte Thompson each have two interceptions.

Tua Watch

Tagovailoa’s three touchdowns against Citadel gives the sophomore 31 touchdown passes breaking the previous school record of 30 which was held by AJ McCarron.

Tagovailoa also set the school record with his fourth 300-yard game of the season. Gary Hollingsworth, Jay Barker, and AJ MCarron each had three 300-yard games in their respective seasons.

Tagovailoa is the highest rated passer in the nation. He leads all passers in ESPN’s total QBR metric at 94.6 (out of 100) and his 145.8 NFL passing rating is the highest among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 230 attempts. He has thrown for 2,865 yards with 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Tagovailoa has thrown for four touchdowns in a game four times in 11 games this season.

Tagovailoa has directed 88 drives this season with 52 resulting in touchdowns

Tua by quarter

1st - 67-99 for 1,361-yards with 15 TDS/0 INTS

2nd - 63-85 for 943-yards with 11 TDS/1 INT

3rd - 33-52 for 577-yards with 5 TDS/1 INT

4th - 1-1 for 24-yards with 0 TDS/0 INTS

Drives under a minute

22 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with 12 lasting less than 30 seconds.

Jerry Jeudy No. 6 on Alabama’s single-season receiving yards list

Jeudy now has 1,002-yards off 51 receptions in 2018 which ranks No. 6 on the UA Single season receiving yards list.

Damien Harris

Harris has 2,862-yards off 435 carries and is second in the SEC all-time in career yards per rush at 6.60-yards which is just behind Bo Jackson who had a 6.62 per carry average.

500-yards in total offense for the 10th time

Alabama’s offense has surpassed the 500-yard mark 10 times this season which is a school record.

Scoring offense

Alabama is outstaying its opposition by 392 points (536-114) through 11 games, that is most in SEC history for an entire season.

Alabama has played 13 true freshmen

This season 13 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), Xavier Williams (WR), Stephon Wynn (DL), Emil Ekiyor (OL)

12 Tide graduates this season

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New coaches this season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

2018 Coaching Staff Players of the Week

Week 1

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams

Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Keaton Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Waddle

Week 2

Offense: Najee Harris, Ross Pierschbacher, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekown Davis, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas

Week 3

Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Jonah Williams

Defense: Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs

Week 4



Offense: Damien Harris, Irv Smith, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Anfernee Jennings, Dylan Moses

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Henry Ruggs III

Week 5

Offense: Jalen Hurts, Ross Pierschbacher, Henry Ruggs III

Defense: Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Christian Miller

Special Teams: Jaylen Moody, Jaylen Waddle

Week 6

Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Jaylen Moody

Week7



Offense: Josh Jacobs, Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills

Defense: Christian Miller, Saivon Smith, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs

Week 8

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams

Defense: Xavier McKinney, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Mike Bernier, Henry Ruggs

Week 9

Offense: Deonte Brown, Damien Harris, Alex Leatherwood, Ross Pierschbacher, Jonah Williams, Jedrick Wills

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Shyheim Carter, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Christian Miller, Dylan Mosses

Special Teams: Ale Kaho

Week 10



Offense: Josh Jacobs

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekwon Davis, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Ale Kaho, D.J. Lewis, and Kyriq McDonald

Week 11

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle

Defense: Anfernee Jennings, Mack Wilson

Special Teams: D.J. Lewis, Brian Robinson

Freshmen Breakdown

Player/Games Played/Games Started

Eyabi Anoma/10/0

Slade Bloden/1/0

Skyler DeLong/5/5

Emil Ekiyor/2/0

Jerome Ford/4/0

Josh Jobe/100

Ale Kaho/11/0

Cameron Latu/2/0

Jaylen Moodly/9/0

Patrick Surtain/11/8

Jaylen Waddle/11/2

Xavier Williams/1/0

Stephon Wynn/3/0