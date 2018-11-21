Ticker
Recruiting Wars: Iron Bowl edition

Alabama and Auburn will battle for 2020 RB Roydell Williams
The Iron Bowl seems to have national championship game implications on a yearly basis. Auburn will not make the college football playoff this year while Alabama remains undefeated and the current No. 1 team in the country. The recruiting battles seemed a lot more intense when Nick Saban first arrived in Tuscaloosa.

The programs battle for in-state recruits on a yearly basis. Alabama has secured several elite players in the 2019 and 2020 classes while Auburn also has reeled in top recruits including two five-stars in this year's recruiting class.

Alabama tends to have more head-to-head recruiting battles with the likes of LSU, Georgia, and even Texas A&M when it comes to battles in the SEC. There are still some key recruiting battles for both programs in hopes of finishing strong in this recruiting cycle.

Take a step back and look at some of the past recruiting wins for each program. Take a look also at some of the top players currently shining for two schools who could have easily ended up on the opposing side. We finally take a quick look at some of the on-going recruiting battles which can have a future impact for one of the two schools.

