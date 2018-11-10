Game Details



No. 1 Alabama vs. 16 Mississippi State

Saturday, November 10, at 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Play by play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl

Line -25.5 Alabama

Last Week

Alabama defeated LSU 29-0

Mississippi State defeated Louisiana Tech 45-3

Inside The Series

Alabama and Mississippi State will meet for the 103rd time on Saturday. Alabama won last year’s meeting 31-24 in Starkville. Alabama has won 10 games in a row against the Bulldogs and leads the overall series 82-17-3. Mississippi State last defeated Alabama on November 10, 2007 winning17-12.

Alabama records 900th win

Alabama’s 29-0 win over LSU was the Crimson Tide’s 900th all-time win. Michigan has 951 wins, Ohio State has 906, Texas has 904, and Notre Dame has 895.

Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium

Alabama has won their last 38 of 39 (23 straight) games at home in its stadium. The last loss came on September 19, 2015, against Ole Miss, before that, Alabama had not lost a home game since 2012 when they lost to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide won 24 in a row from 1971 to 1974.

Seniors post 50th win

The Alabama senior class has now won 50 games and has an overall record of 50-3 with two national championships and three college football playoff appearances. Alabama’s 2017 class was 53-5 and the class of 2016 was 51-6.

Decade of Dominance

In the 164 rankings since the Crimson Tide was first voted No. 1 in the AP Poll under Nick Saban in 208, Alabama has been on top of the poll 83 times over the last 10 seasons.

Points off Turnovers

Alabama’s scoring differential is 37.2 points per game and has scored 97 points off 18 opponent giveaways this season. The defense has accounted for 28 points on four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Alabama has won 134 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 134 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

500 yards in total offense for a UA Record ninth game in a row

Alabama has racked up more than 500-yards in total offense for nine games in a row, which is a Crimson Tide record.

Eastern Streak

Alabama has defeated 22 SEC East opponents in a row dating back to 2010 when South Carolina defeated the Crimson Tide 35-21. The 22 wins include a 4-0 record in SEC Championship games.

Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 6 (4 interceptions for TDs, KR, and PR for TD)

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

First Time Starters

Freshman Jaylen Waddle became the 18th member of the Crimson Tide to make his first career start when he took the field against LSU.

Defensive Dominance

- 102.yards per game (11th in the Country)

- 7 points per game (7th in the Country)

- Over the last four games, Alabama’s defense has given up just 71.5 yards rushing

- Alabama has 13 interceptions with is tied for 9th in the Country

- (During the first half) The opposition has scored just 58 points this year against Alabama

- Alabama has forced at least one turnover in each of their last 51 out of 53 games

- Alabama’s defense allowed just 198-yards against LSU

- Alabama’s defense has forced 52 three and outs this season (46%) which is the highest % in the Country

- Alabama has 31 sacks this season (leads SEC)

- LSU has not scored a touchdown against Alabama in 11 straight quarters

Getting to the quarterback

Through nine games, Alabama has 31 sacks, Senior Isaiah Buggs leads the team with 9.0. (3rd in the SEC)

Interceptions

Alabama has intercepted the football 13 times this season. Saivion Smith leads the team with 3 interceptions. Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, and Deionte Thompson each have two interceptions.

Tua Watch

Tagovailoa is the highest rated passer in the nation. He leads all passers in ESPN’s total QBR metric at 95.7 (out of 100) and his 146.93 NFL passing rating is the highest among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. He has thrown for 2,361-yards with 27 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Tua Quarters is about it

Tagovailoa has only taken 392 snaps on the season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback in 2018. This is largely due to the average score of 36.2-6.6 in the first half. The 392 snaps is only 62.9 percent of Alabama’s 623 total plays on offense, which equates to about 5.66 games this season.

Tagovailoa closing in on UA single-season touchdown passes

Tua has 27 touchdowns through eight games, the record at Alabama is 30 set back in 2012 by AJ McCarron.

Drives under a minute

21 of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with 12 lasting less than 30 seconds.

First half scoring

Through nine games this season, Alabama is outscoring their opponents 326-58 in the first half. Alabama has scored 171 points in the first quarter alone this season.

Alabama has played 13 true freshmen

This season 13 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), Xavier Williams (WR), Stephon Wynn (DL), Emil Ekiyor (OL)

12 Tide graduates this season

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New coaches this season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

2018 Coaching Staff Players of the Week

Week 1

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams

Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Keaton Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Waddle

Week 2

Offense: Najee Harris, Ross Pierschbacher, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekown Davis, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas

Week 3

Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Jonah Williams

Defense: Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs

Week 4

Offense: Damien Harris, Irv Smith, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Anfernee Jennings, Dylan Moses

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Henry Ruggs III

Week 5

Offense: Jalen Hurts, Ross Pierschbacher, Henry Ruggs III

Defense: Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Christian Miller

Special Teams: Jaylen Moody, Jaylen Waddle

Week 6

Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Jaylen Moody

Week 7

Offense: Josh Jacobs, Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills

Defense: Christian Miller, Saivon Smith, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs

Week 8

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams

Defense: Xavier McKinney, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Mike Bernier, Henry Ruggs

Week 9

Offense: Deonte Brown, Damien Harris, Alex Leatherwood, Ross Pierschbacher, Jonah Williams, Jedrick Wills

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Shyheim Carter, Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, Christian Miller, Dylan Mosses

Special Teams: Ale Kaho

Freshmen Breakdown

Player/Games Played/Games Started

Eyabi Anoma/8/0

Slade Bloden/1/0

Skyler DeLong/5/5

Emil Ekiyor/1/0

Jerome Ford/4/0

Josh Jobe/8/0

Ale Kaho/9/0

Cameron Latu/2/0

Jaylen Moodly/9/0

Patrick Surtain/9/6

Jaylen Waddle/9/1

Xavier Williams/1/0

Stephon Wynn/2/0