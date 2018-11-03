Game Details

No. 1 Alabama @ No. 3 LSU

Saturday, November 3, at 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Play by play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl

Line -14.5 Alabama

Last Week

Alabama had a Bye Week

LSU had a Bye Week

Inside The Series

This is the 83rd overall meeting between the two teams, Alabama leads the series 27-9-2 at LSU and leads the series overall 52-25-5. The Crimson Tide have won the last seven contests and won last year 24-10. LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron is 0-5 all-time against the Crimson Tide, including an 0-2 mark with the Tigers.

Saban in SEC Road games

Head coach Nick Saban owns a 52-15 mark in SEC road games across his time at LSU and Alabama, including a 40-7 mark with the Crimson Tide. Saban has perfect SEC road reasons in 2003, 2008, 2011, 2012, 2015, and in 2016.

Eastern Streak

Alabama has defeated 22 SEC East opponents in a row dating back to 2010 when South Carolina defeated the Crimson Tide 35-21. The 22 wins include a 4-0 record in SEC Championship games.

Friendly confines of Bryant Denny Stadium

Alabama has won their last 38 of 39 (23 straight) games at home in its stadium. The last loss came on September 19, 2015, against Ole Miss, before that, Alabama had not lost a home game since 2012 when they lost to Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide won 24 in a row from 1971 to 1974.

500 yards in total offense for a UA Record eighth game in a row

Alabama has racked up more than 500-yards in total offense for eight games in a row, which is a Crimson Tide record.

Saban leads in wins vs. Top-5 Teams

Alabama’s 26-23 win over Georgia in the CFP national championship was Saban’s 21st victory against a team ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25. Saban is 21-12 career record in those contests gives him a .636 winning percentage, which is also college football’s best.

Saban’s 71st game as the AP No. 1

This Saturday’s game against LSU will be Nick Saban’s 71st career game coaching Alabama as the AP’s No. 1 team. Saban has won more games coaching as the No. 1 team at one school more than any other coach in college football history.

Alabama has won 133 games since 2008

The Crimson Tide have won 133 games since 2008 under Nick Saban which is the most in FBS. In 2008, Alabama won 12 games, in 2009 they were a perfect 14-0, in 2010 they were 10-3, in 2010 and in 2011 they were 13-1, 11-2 in 2013, 12-2 in 2014, and 14-1 in both 2015 and in 2016, and this past season they were 13-1.

Points off Turnovers

Alabama’s scoring differential is 38.2 points per game and have scored 97 points off 17 opponent giveaways this season. The defense has accounted for 28 points on four interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Non-Offensive touchdowns in the Saban ERA

2018 - 6 (4 interceptions for TDs, KR, and PR for TD)

2017 - 2

2016 - 15

2015 - 10

2014 - 1

2013 - 7

2012 - 3

2011 - 5

2010 - 4

2009 - 4

2008 - 9

2007 - 1

First Time Starters

Senior punter Mike Bernier, RS-Sophomore Deonte Brown, and sophomore defensive lineman LaBryan Ray became the 15th, 16th, and 17t Crimson Tide student-athlete to make heir first career start this season.

Getting to the quarterback

Through eight games, Alabama has 26 sacks, Senior Isaiah Buggs leads the team with 8.5. The 26 total sacks leads the SEC.

Interceptions

Alabama has intercepted the football 12 times this season. Saivion Smith leads the team with 3 interceptions. Shyheim Carter, Xavier McKinney, and Deionte Thompson each have two interceptions.

Tua Watch

Tagovailoa is the highest rated passer in the nation. He leads all passers in ESPN’s total QBR metric at 97.7 (out of 100) and his 152.41 NFL passing rating is the highest among all FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts. He has thrown for 2,066-yards with 25 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Tua Quarters is about it

Tagovailoa has only taken 315 snaps on the season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback in 2018. This is largely due to the average score of 38.7-7.2 in the first half. The 315 snaps is only 57.9 percent of Alabama’s 544 total plays on offense, which equates to about 4.6 games this season. Tagovailoa has not played this fourth quarter this season while starting only 10 drives past halftime.

Every 7 plays

With Tua at quarterback, Alabama is averaging a touchdown every 7.68 plays.

Tagovailoa closing in on UA single-season touchdown passes

Tua has 25 touchdowns through eight games, the record at Alabama is 30 set back in 2012 by AJ McCarron.

Drives under a minute

Twenty of the Crimson Tide’s scoring drives this season have lasted less than a minute with 11 lasting less than 30 seconds.

Jerry Jeudy leads the Nation

The sophomore leads the Nation with an average of 25.06 yards per reception and is third in the country with 10 touchdown catches this season.

First half scoring

Through eight games, Alabama is outscoring the competition at the half 310-58 in the first half.

Alabama has played 13 true freshmen

This season 13 true freshmen for Alabama played. Eyabi Anoma (LB), Slade Bolden (WR), Skyler DeLong (P), Jerome Ford RB, Josh Jobe (DB), Ale Kaho (LB), Cameron Latu (LB), Jaylen Moody (LB), Patrick Surtain DB, Jaylen Waddle (WR), Xavier Williams (WR), Stephon Wynn (DL), Emil Ekiyor (OL)

12 Tide graduates this season

Keaton Anderson, Josh Casher, Ronnie Clark, Johnny Dwight, Hale Hentges, Austin Jones, Derek Kief, Christian Miller, Jamey Mosley, Richie Petition, Ross Pierschbacher, and Deionte Thompson.

New coaches this season

Tosh Lupoi - New defensive coordinator

Mike Locksley - New offensive coordinator

Dan Enos - Associate head coach and quarterbacks coach

Pete Golding - Inside Linebackers

Craig Kuligowski - Associate head coach and defensive line

Josh Gattis - Receivers

Karl Scott - Defensive Backs

Jeff Banks - SPT/Tight Ends

2018 Coaching Staff Players of the Week

Week 1

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams

Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Keaton Anderson, Josh Jacobs, Jaylen Waddle

Week 2

Offense: Najee Harris, Ross Pierschbacher, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Raekown Davis, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas

Week 3

Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Jonah Williams

Defense: Christian Miller, Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs

Week 4

Offense: Damien Harris, Irv Smith, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Isaiah Buggs, Anfernee Jennings, Dylan Moses

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Henry Ruggs III

Week 5

Offense: Jalen Hurts, Ross Pierschbacher, Henry Ruggs III

Defense: Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Christian Miller

Special Teams: Jaylen Moody, Jaylen Waddle

Week 6

Offense: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa

Defense: Deionte Thompson, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Jaylen Moody

Week 7

Offense: Josh Jacobs, Jerry Jeudy, Jedrick Wills

Defense: Christian Miller, Saivon Smith, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Joseph Bulovas, Josh Jacobs

Week 8

Offense: Tua Tagovailoa, Jonah Williams

Defense: Xavier McKinney, Quinnen Williams

Special Teams: Mike Bernier, Henry Ruggs

Freshmen Breakdown

Player/Games Played/Games Started

Eyabi Anoma/7/0

Slade Bloden/1/0

Skyler DeLong/5/5

Emil Ekiyor/1/0

Jerome Ford/4/0

Josh Jobe/8/0

Ale Kaho/8/0

Cameron Latu/2/0

Jaylen Moodly/8/0

Patrick Surtain/8/5

Jaylen Waddle/8/0

Xavier Williams/1/0

Stephon Wynn/2/0

