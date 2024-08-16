Alabama has reached the homestretch of its preseason camp with just two weeks until the season opener against Western Kentucky. Before the Crimson Tide welcomes the Hilltoppers to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 31, it’ll get one final tune-up on its home field this Saturday as it takes part in its second of two preseason scrimmages.

During Alabama’s first scrimmage last weekend, the team participated in 102 plays in a game-like setting. This weekend’s trip to Bryant-Denny should take on a similar style as Kalen DeBoer looks to get his team clicking on all cylinders by the end of the month.

Here are five things we’re looking to find out about Alabama from the scrimmage.